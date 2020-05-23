Youth Baseball: Yountville's Cleve Borman Field stays ready for action, but no games likely this summer

“We want to be out there sooner rather than later. It’s just kind of a wait and see kind of approach where everything is going to land. We want to get back to playing some baseball.”

Freitas works at Borman Field two days a week, mowing the infield and outfield, making sure the system for watering the park is functioning correctly, weeding and trimming, taking care of the mound and home plate area, doing everything he can to keep it game-ready.

“I’m working toward that day when they say, ‘Look, we’re going to open up and we’re coming back in there,’ ” Freitas said. “Everybody’s getting a taste of, you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

“I try to keep it as nice as I can, in hopes that there will be a break. I’m trying to stick with it the best I can. I miss having the kids around. I haven’t seen a ball player in months – and I feel for them, because they must be going nuts.”

There is a lot of history to baseball at the Veterans Home, as it dates back to the early 1930s, according to a report by goodoldsandlotdays.com.