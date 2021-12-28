 Skip to main content
Youth Basketball

Youth Basketball: Fazerrati’s, Rotary win Optimist games in OT

Basketball

The third week of games in the Optimist Youth Basketball 11th and 12th Grade Division saw Fazerrati’s Pizza edge Napa Valley Orthopedics 54-50 in a double-overtime thriller.

Aleo Segura collected 10 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals for Fazerrati’s, Caden Nunes 13 points and 5 boards, Jacob Christian 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocked shots, Zach Rector 11 points, Pharrell Barber 4 boards and 3 points, Jason Mateescu 5 rebounds and Theo Rivera 3 points.

Jeven Carpenter had 13 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals for Orthopedics and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the game into the first overtime. Omar Hernandez added 11 points and 5 boards, Caleb Rosin 9 points and 5 rebounds, Aaron Scott 8 points and 5 boards, Trenton Adams 8 rebounds, 4 points, and 2 steals, Christian Cabrera 3 steals and 3 points, and Isaac Rodriguez 2 steals.

Rotary got past Formatech 53-51 in overtime to stay undefeated, paced by Thomas Hatton’s 18 points and 3 steals, Dylan Snider’s 10 boards and 16 points, Zach Allen’s 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Max Knauer’s 9 steals and 4 points.

Formatech got 26 points from Doug Bozzini,, 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 6 blocked shots from Rhone Farthing, Dylan Karis had 5 boards and 3 points, and Cody Dikeman and Jaelin Abernathy 4 points apiece.

Louie Canepa led General Equipment to a 55-48 win over Napa Valley Jewelrs with 27 points, 20 boards and 2 steals, Ben Seitz added 21 points, Diego Davis scored 7 points, Tytan Bradley had 5 rebounds and 2 steals, and Jackson Cole made 3 steals.

Nico Solario posted 13 points, 5 boards and 2 steals for Jewelers, Mason Davis’ 7 boards, 4 points and 2 steals, Kaliq Khan and Julian Vega 4 points each, Aaron Thomas 7 points and 2 steals, and Noah Torres 2 steals.

In the 9th-10th grade division, State Farm Insurance downed Long Electric, 54-30, sparked by Sean Johnson’s 17 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Tyler Carrasco’s 12 points and 10 boards, and Dylan Ito’s 10 points and 3 steals. Ariet Gonzalez added 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for State Farm, Diego Sanchez 8 points, and Harris Christensen and Miguel Herrera 2 steals apiece.

Seth Daniel collected 10 points and 11 rebounds for Long, Matteo Jones 9 points and 7 boards, Jose Ponce and Jonah Harris 5 rebounds apiece, Yizel Solano-Gonzalez 4 points, and Itzel Solano-Gonzalez 5 boards.

RE Maher Construction took s 33-28 decision over Anette’s Chocolates as Joseph Willis netted 16 points and Javelin Rohrer 7 points, 12 rebounds and 2 steals, Connor O’Brien had 3 points, 5 boards and 3 steals, Rivaldo Cruz 5 rebounds, 3 points and 3 steals, and James Burgess and Michael Richards 5 boards and 2 steals each.

Payton Miracle had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals for Anette’s, Finn Salese 8 boards and 2 steals, Dylan Sublett 9 rebounds and 2 steals, Monte Martin 6 boards and 4 points, and Vincent Ramirez 5 rebounds.

