 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Napa Valley Register is partnering with Napa County Farm Bureau who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Redwood Credit Union
Youth Basketball

Youth Basketball: Maher, Nelson, Formatech, Police win in Optimist

  • Updated
  • 0
Basketball logo

Basketball logo

In Week 3 of the Optimist Youth Basketball league’s High School Division, R.E. Maher Construction downed Napa Valley Orthopedics, 53-45, led by Zach Rector’s 22 points and 4 steals.

Aaron Scott’s had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 2 steals for the winners, Michael Richards had 8 points and 8 boards, and Javelin Rohrer tallied 8 rebounds, 5 points and 2 blocked shots.

Theo Owens had 32 points, 15 rebounds and 4 steals for Orthopedics. Seth Daniel added 8 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals, Ulises Toscano 9 boards, and Abe Shweiky 2 steals.

Nelson Construction edged Mark Coleman State Farm Insurance, 41-35, as Trent Adams had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Rocky Mendoza 12 points and 4 rebounds, Miles Tenscher 4 points and 8 boards, Joseph Willis 8 rebounds, Kai Gulliksen 5 boards and 3 points, and Noah Piersig 2 steals.

People are also reading…

Diego Sanchez paced State Farm with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, while Dylan Ito added 8 points and 5 boards, Sean Johnson 7 points, and Tyler Hansen 5 rebounds.

FormaTech downed Anette’s Chocolates, 57-31, led by Ismael Lopez-Zuniga’s 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals, Dane Connor’s 11 points and 4 steals, Ying Hanson’s 8 points and 5 boards, Ever Horsey’s 4 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, and Henry Reeves’ 11 rebounds, 4 points and 2 steals.

Finn Salese had 10 points, 9 boards and 3 steals for Anette’s. Payton Miracle added 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, Monte Martin 8 points and 10 rebounds, Dylan Sublett 8 boards and 5 points, Matthew Stephenson 5 rebounds, and Shahub Razavi 3 steals.

Napa Police Officers Association took a 30-28 thriller over Long Electric as Nate Lavorico posted 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 blocks. Josh Pizano had 6 points and Luis Gutierrez 9 boards.

Jay Ruiz led Long with 8 points and 7 rebounds. Tyler Lehnecke contributed 8 boards and 2 steals, Giano Caires 6 points, Dominnick McElheran 6 boards, Matteo Jones 5 points, Jonah Harris 5 rebounds and 3 points, and Harris Christensen 5 boards.

Middle School Division

Napa Firefighters defeated McDonald’s 41-21 behind Milo Buoncristiani’s 13 points, Samuel Castro’s 11 points and 9 rebounds, and Jonah Faughn’s 9 points and 11 rebounds.

For McDonald’s, Vinny French had 14 points and Nicolas Gonzales had 4 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Napa Firefighters also beat Del Sur, 42-15m, as Faughn led all scorers with 18 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Alex Segura had 14 points and 8 rebounds, Buoncristiani scored 8 and Castro pulled down 8 rebounds.

Zee Rapharez scored 9 points with 15 rebounds for Del Sur.

Custom House was led by Blake Mendenhall with 21 points and Ryan Santos with 8 in a 37-25 win over Quinlan Tire. Connor Zuehlsdorff had 10 points for Quinlan, while Jamarion Stephens chipped in 7 points.

Matthew Hutchinson led all scorers with 23 points and 27 rebounds as Soroptimist notched its first victory by defeating Quinlan Tire 50-40. Hayden Diskin had 11 points and 7 rebounds for the winners, while Anthony Dyer had 8 points and 10 rebounds.

For Quinlan, Scotty Fletcher scored 15, Cruz Deluna had 9 points, and Zuehlsdorff had 7 points with 8 rebounds.

Kiwanis of Greater Napa, in a defensive battle, outlasted Del Sur 37-20 as Devin McShane and Dante Abernathy scored 11 each.

Del Sur was led by Zee Ropharez with 10 points and Cole Balaguy ended up with 5 points.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News