Youth Basketball: Maher, Nelson, Formatech, Police win in Optimist

In Week 3 of the Optimist Youth Basketball league’s High School Division, R.E. Maher Construction downed Napa Valley Orthopedics, 53-45, led by Zach Rector’s 22 points and 4 steals.

Aaron Scott’s had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 2 steals for the winners, Michael Richards had 8 points and 8 boards, and Javelin Rohrer tallied 8 rebounds, 5 points and 2 blocked shots.

Theo Owens had 32 points, 15 rebounds and 4 steals for Orthopedics. Seth Daniel added 8 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals, Ulises Toscano 9 boards, and Abe Shweiky 2 steals.

Nelson Construction edged Mark Coleman State Farm Insurance, 41-35, as Trent Adams had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Rocky Mendoza 12 points and 4 rebounds, Miles Tenscher 4 points and 8 boards, Joseph Willis 8 rebounds, Kai Gulliksen 5 boards and 3 points, and Noah Piersig 2 steals.

Diego Sanchez paced State Farm with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, while Dylan Ito added 8 points and 5 boards, Sean Johnson 7 points, and Tyler Hansen 5 rebounds.

FormaTech downed Anette’s Chocolates, 57-31, led by Ismael Lopez-Zuniga’s 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals, Dane Connor’s 11 points and 4 steals, Ying Hanson’s 8 points and 5 boards, Ever Horsey’s 4 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, and Henry Reeves’ 11 rebounds, 4 points and 2 steals.

Finn Salese had 10 points, 9 boards and 3 steals for Anette’s. Payton Miracle added 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, Monte Martin 8 points and 10 rebounds, Dylan Sublett 8 boards and 5 points, Matthew Stephenson 5 rebounds, and Shahub Razavi 3 steals.

Napa Police Officers Association took a 30-28 thriller over Long Electric as Nate Lavorico posted 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 blocks. Josh Pizano had 6 points and Luis Gutierrez 9 boards.

Jay Ruiz led Long with 8 points and 7 rebounds. Tyler Lehnecke contributed 8 boards and 2 steals, Giano Caires 6 points, Dominnick McElheran 6 boards, Matteo Jones 5 points, Jonah Harris 5 rebounds and 3 points, and Harris Christensen 5 boards.

Middle School Division

Napa Firefighters defeated McDonald’s 41-21 behind Milo Buoncristiani’s 13 points, Samuel Castro’s 11 points and 9 rebounds, and Jonah Faughn’s 9 points and 11 rebounds.

For McDonald’s, Vinny French had 14 points and Nicolas Gonzales had 4 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Napa Firefighters also beat Del Sur, 42-15m, as Faughn led all scorers with 18 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Alex Segura had 14 points and 8 rebounds, Buoncristiani scored 8 and Castro pulled down 8 rebounds.

Zee Rapharez scored 9 points with 15 rebounds for Del Sur.

Custom House was led by Blake Mendenhall with 21 points and Ryan Santos with 8 in a 37-25 win over Quinlan Tire. Connor Zuehlsdorff had 10 points for Quinlan, while Jamarion Stephens chipped in 7 points.

Matthew Hutchinson led all scorers with 23 points and 27 rebounds as Soroptimist notched its first victory by defeating Quinlan Tire 50-40. Hayden Diskin had 11 points and 7 rebounds for the winners, while Anthony Dyer had 8 points and 10 rebounds.

For Quinlan, Scotty Fletcher scored 15, Cruz Deluna had 9 points, and Zuehlsdorff had 7 points with 8 rebounds.

Kiwanis of Greater Napa, in a defensive battle, outlasted Del Sur 37-20 as Devin McShane and Dante Abernathy scored 11 each.

Del Sur was led by Zee Ropharez with 10 points and Cole Balaguy ended up with 5 points.