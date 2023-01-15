 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth Basketball: Middle school teams back to playing Optimist ball

Optimist Youth Basketball’s middle school division resumed play Sunday at Napa Valley College after a holiday break.

Here’s a look at each game:

Poppy Bank 34, Quinlan Tire 26

Nicolas Gonzales had a double-double of 12 points, 6 in each half, and 13 rebounds as Poppy Bank of Napa rode a team-wide offensive effort to victory. Joshua Briones added 10 points and Gabriel Harp pitched in 6 points and 13 boards.

Cruz De Luna and Scotty Fletcher led the Quinlan effort with 9 and 8 points, respectively. Jamarion Stephens scored 4 and Kloe Pieratt chipped in 2 pointgs to accompany her 7 boards.

Soroptimist International 29, Del Sur Mortgage 17

Soroptimist used a third-quarter explosion to cement its victory over Del Sur. Hayden Diskin and Matthew Hutchinson paced the offense with 8 points each, Hutchinson pulling down 15 rebounds. Anthony Dyer and Dylan Hurtado had 4 points each, Jax Knecht 3 and Ryan Hansen 2.

Josh McCall opened the first quarter for Del Sur with two 3-pointers and ended the day with a team-leading 9 points. Alexander Winske scored 4 points to go with his 9 rebounds, and Navier Arroyo added 2 points.

Napa Firefighters 53, Del Sur Mortgage 26

Milo Buoncristiani scored 9 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter in pacing Firefighters to victory. Jonah Faughn added 13 points coupled with his 18 rebounds, while Tyler Feaver chipped in 8 points and Samuel Castro 4.

Josh McCall once again led Del Sur’s scoring with 12 points. Winske added 8 points with 6 rebounds, and Zee Rapharez had 4 points and 7 boards.

Custom House 38, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 18

Blake Mendenhall steered the Custom House attack with 14 points, with Bruno Moya contributing 8 points and Ryan Santos 6 points and 15 rebounds. Jaxon Keener also hauled in 15 boards.

Kiwanis saw Devin McShane drop 7 points and Justin Bowman add 5. Salvador Plancarte added 2 points.

Poppy Bank 28, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 23

Poppy Bank overcame a slow start with strong second and third quarters, scoring just enough to persevere over Kiwanis-23. Noah Lavorico and Joshua Briones led the winners with 8 points each. Jack O’Malley and Nicolas Gonzales anchored a strong defense, corralling 13 rebounds each.

Kiwanis scored 12 of its 23 points in the fourth quarter, when Justin Bowman and Dante Abernathy each dropped in a 3-point basket. Devin McShane led all Kiwanis scorers with 8 points, including two 3-pointers.

