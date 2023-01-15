Youth Basketball: Middle school teams back to playing Optimist ball

Optimist Youth Basketball’s middle school division resumed play Sunday at Napa Valley College after a holiday break.

Here’s a look at each game:

Poppy Bank 34, Quinlan Tire 26

Nicolas Gonzales had a double-double of 12 points, 6 in each half, and 13 rebounds as Poppy Bank of Napa rode a team-wide offensive effort to victory. Joshua Briones added 10 points and Gabriel Harp pitched in 6 points and 13 boards.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Cruz De Luna and Scotty Fletcher led the Quinlan effort with 9 and 8 points, respectively. Jamarion Stephens scored 4 and Kloe Pieratt chipped in 2 pointgs to accompany her 7 boards.

Soroptimist International 29, Del Sur Mortgage 17

Soroptimist used a third-quarter explosion to cement its victory over Del Sur. Hayden Diskin and Matthew Hutchinson paced the offense with 8 points each, Hutchinson pulling down 15 rebounds. Anthony Dyer and Dylan Hurtado had 4 points each, Jax Knecht 3 and Ryan Hansen 2.

Josh McCall opened the first quarter for Del Sur with two 3-pointers and ended the day with a team-leading 9 points. Alexander Winske scored 4 points to go with his 9 rebounds, and Navier Arroyo added 2 points.

Napa Firefighters 53, Del Sur Mortgage 26

Milo Buoncristiani scored 9 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter in pacing Firefighters to victory. Jonah Faughn added 13 points coupled with his 18 rebounds, while Tyler Feaver chipped in 8 points and Samuel Castro 4.

Josh McCall once again led Del Sur’s scoring with 12 points. Winske added 8 points with 6 rebounds, and Zee Rapharez had 4 points and 7 boards.

Custom House 38, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 18

Blake Mendenhall steered the Custom House attack with 14 points, with Bruno Moya contributing 8 points and Ryan Santos 6 points and 15 rebounds. Jaxon Keener also hauled in 15 boards.

Kiwanis saw Devin McShane drop 7 points and Justin Bowman add 5. Salvador Plancarte added 2 points.

Poppy Bank 28, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 23

Poppy Bank overcame a slow start with strong second and third quarters, scoring just enough to persevere over Kiwanis-23. Noah Lavorico and Joshua Briones led the winners with 8 points each. Jack O’Malley and Nicolas Gonzales anchored a strong defense, corralling 13 rebounds each.

Kiwanis scored 12 of its 23 points in the fourth quarter, when Justin Bowman and Dante Abernathy each dropped in a 3-point basket. Devin McShane led all Kiwanis scorers with 8 points, including two 3-pointers.