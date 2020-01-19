Napa Optimist Youth Basketball action continued in the 11th-12th Grade Boys division as Napa Police Officers Association remained undefeated with a 64-43 win over Rotary.
Nate Allen led the winners with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots, while Matthew Shane and Angelo Vivan each added 12 points, Trevor Ellena 8 rebounds, 8 points and 2 blocks, Sam Brovelli 8 points and 5 boards, Cris Soto 6 points and 2 steals, and Justin Van Maren 5 points and 2 steals.
David Brown paced Rotary with 10 points and 11 rebounds, Sean Pratt 14 points, Brent Dreyer 10 points, George Laird 6 points, and Jackson Waters 3 points.
Fazerrati's Pizza downed Napa Valley Orthopedics 68-44, as Tyson Tanksley made 22 points and 2 steals. Gabe Wilson had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals, RJ Campbell 15 points and 3 steals, Alex Dominguez 15 points, Hector Delgado 8 boards, and Christian Smith 6 rebounds and 3 steals.
Adam Wesner led Orthopedics with 16 points. Andrew Diana posted 12 boards, 6 points and 4 steals, while Andres Cruz had 8 points, Nicolas Minahan 6 points, Colby Baumbach 6 rebounds, Ryan Mooney 4 points, and Nick Ball 3 points.
Napa Firefighters Association defeated Sunrise Rotary, 57-24, getting 14 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 2 steals from Jadyn Satten, 12 points, 13 boards and 5 steals from Matthew Commander, 14 points and 5 rebounds from George Bolen, 14 points, 11 boards and 2 steals from Grant Koehler, 5 points from Tyler Charifa, and 4 points from Eduardo Barajas.
Yovani Gonzalez had 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals for Sunrise, Trevin Cholmondeley 10 boards and 5 points, Trent Maher 8 rebounds and 3 steals, Nick Raymond 5 points, Dylan Foster 5 boards, and Jacks Madigan 2 steals.
Deputy Sheriffs took a 43-32 decision over Napa Valley Jewelers, with Riain Stults putting up 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Kyle Jezycki added 10 points, 8 boards and 3 steals, Erik Cosca 11 rebounds and 4 points, Eliot Suhr 6 points, 5 boards and 2 steals, Matthew Helms 7 points and 2 steals, and Jacob O'Connor and Aidan Ramblas 5 rebounds apiece.
Angel Ochoa had 8 points for Jewelers, Joe Lee 6 points, Jordan Perez 6 rebounds, 3 points and 2 steals, Carlos Chavez 5 boards and 2 steals, Cody Jones 5 rebounds, Ruben Pino 3 points and 3 steals, and Julian Silverthorne 3 points.
Nielson Construction edged R&S Glazing in a 46-45 thriller, with Gary Yates getting 15 points, Gavin Rabanal 10 points and 5 rebounds, Jacob Aaron 6 points, 5 boards and 3 steals, Bill Chaidez 8 boards and 3 points, Davide Migotto 6 points, Wyatt Chaidez 5 rebounds, and Ian Avalos 4 points.
Dominic Johnson got 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals for R&S. Anthony Martinez made 5 treys for 15 points, while Estevan Reyes had 8 points and 7 boards, Seth Poncino 8 rebounds, 4 points and 2 steals, and Alec Nunes 6 points.
9th-10th Grade Boys
R.E. Maher Construction edged Mark Coleman Insurance, 26-22. Manuel Quintero had 14 rebounds and 5 points for the winners, while Ricardo Torres added 11 points and 5 boards, Jesiah Cortez 5 rebounds and 3 points, Ishmael Lopez-Zunia 3 points and 2 steals, and Max Maradona 2 steals.
For Coleman, Diego Alaya had 8 points and 7 rebounds, Manuel Rios had 8 boards, Nicolas Hayck-DeLeon 5 points and 2 steals, and Aaron Thomas 5 steals.
Long Electric defeated General Equipment Maintenance, 51-30, sparked by Louie Canepa's 26 points and 8 rebounds, Titan Bradley's 13 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals, Tommy Chrisco's 12 rebounds and 7 points, Justin Ray's 3 points and 3 steals, and Doug Bozzini's 4 points.
Weilin Hu had 13 points for GEM, Jaaziel Satten 9 rebounds and 5 points, Matthew Zhou 4 points and 2 steals, and Peiru Li 3 points.
Anette's Chocolates downed Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center, 45-20, with Max Knauer collecting 15 points and 4 steals, Dylan Snider 15 rebounds and 10 points, Zach Allen 15 boards and 9 points, Caydin Nelson 5 points and 2 steals, and Nicholas Murphy 2 steals.
Logan Pavao and AJ Scheiner each netted 6 points for PTC, while Carlos Cruz pulled down 7 rebounds, Anthony Edwards had 3 points and 2 steals, and Ralph Mizona chipped in 3 points.