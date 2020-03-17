Youth Basketball: Nunes scores 39 of Anette's 76 points in rout

Optimist Youth Basketball had to end its 9th-10th Grade Boys playoffs early because of local gyms being closed due to coronavirus concerns, but saved its best games for last.

In the first game, Napa Valley Physical Therapy defeated Anette’s Chocolates 76-38, scoring the most points in a game by any team all season. Making it more impressive was the fact NVPT had scored only 13 points in its season opener, and had lost both previous meetings with Anette’s.

More than half of the winners’ points were scored by Caden Nunes, whose 39 points and seven 3-pointers – on 7 of 8 shooting – were also season highs for the league. Nunes was averaging just 7.2 points coming into the game. Carlos Cruz added 19 points, Doug Bozzini 13 points and 19 rebounds, Isaac Rodriguez 3 points, Logan Pavano 2 points, and Ralph Mizona got 6 steals and 5 assists with his deft passing.

Anette’s was led by the league leading rebounder, Zach Allen, with 12 points and 25 rebounds. Dylan Scopesi added 8 points, Dylan Snider 7, Max Knauer 6, and Nick Murphy 5.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the final game, General Equipment Maintenance narrowly defeated Long Electric, 52-49. The score was 47-47 with 1:05 left when Matthew Zhou canned a 3-pointer for a 50-47 GEM lead before fouling out on the next play.