Youth Basketball: Nunes scores 39 of Anette's 76 points in rout

Optimist Youth Basketball had to end its 9th-10th Grade Boys playoffs early because of local gyms being closed due to coronavirus concerns, but saved its best games for last.
In the first game, Napa Valley Physical Therapy defeated Anette’s Chocolates 76-38, scoring the most points in a game by any team all season. Making it more impressive was the fact NVPT had scored only 13 points in its season opener, and had lost both previous meetings with Anette’s.
More than half of the winners’ points were scored by Caden Nunes, whose 39 points and seven 3-pointers – on 7 of 8 shooting – were also season highs for the league. Nunes was averaging just 7.2 points coming into the game. Carlos Cruz added 19 points, Doug Bozzini 13 points and 19 rebounds, Isaac Rodriguez 3 points, Logan Pavano 2 points, and Ralph Mizona got 6 steals and 5 assists with his deft passing.
Anette’s was led by the league leading rebounder, Zach Allen, with 12 points and 25 rebounds. Dylan Scopesi added 8 points, Dylan Snider 7, Max Knauer 6, and Nick Murphy 5.
In the final game, General Equipment Maintenance narrowly defeated Long Electric, 52-49. The score was 47-47 with 1:05 left when Matthew Zhou canned a 3-pointer for a 50-47 GEM lead before fouling out on the next play.
Louie Canepa answered with 2 points for Long, but GEM’s Weilin Hu made two clutch free throws for the final margin of victory. Also sealing the deal was GEM’s Austin Graeber, by knocking the ball away from Canepa as he drove for a final shot.
A sparse crowd of spectators seated at least 6 feet from each other cheered for the teams.
Zhou led GEM with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Jaaziel Satten had 10 points and 7 rebounds, Hu 12 points and 11 rebounds, Michael Valdovinos 3 points, and Graeber 5 points and 5 steals.
Canepa, the league’s leading scorer, led Long with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Mo Schaumkel supplied 8 points, Tommy Christo 8 points and 10 rebounds, and Tytan Bradley 6 points and 4 steals.
Optimist Youth Basketball thanks all players, coaches, parents, fans, volunteers and supporters who have helped make this a fun and exciting league for 42 years.