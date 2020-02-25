Youth Basketball: NVPT tops PTC for 1st win

11th-12th Grade Boys

Pedro Infante hit a 3-pointer in overtime to lead Fazerrati’sPizza to a 44-42 win over Napa Valley Jewelers. Tyson Tanksley scored 21 points for Fazerrati’s, Demarco Bell had 13 rebounds and 6 points, RJ Campbell 7 boards, 5 points, and 2 steals, Hector Delgado 6 points and 6 rebounds, Infante 9 boards and 4 points, and Christian Smith 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

Joe Lee put up 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for Jewelers, Noah Parker 7 points, 5 boards, and 3 steals, Carlos Chavez 5 points and 5 boards, Brandon Rusin 6 rebounds and 4 points, Ruben Pino 5 points, and Cody Jones 5 boards, 3 points, and 2 steals.

Napa Firefighters Association downed Deputy Sheriffs Association, 31-24, with Matthew Commander getting 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals, Mauricio Camacho 6 boards and 8 points, Grant Koehler 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocked shots, George Bolen 4 steals and 4 points, Matthew Heun 9 steals, and Blake Hoban 3 points and 2 steals.

Aidan Ramblas pulled down 10 rebounds for Sheriffs, Ryan O’Connor got 7 points and 3 steals, Elliot Suhr 7 boards, Kyle Jezycki 5 rebounds and 4 points, and Riain Stults 5 points and 2 steals.