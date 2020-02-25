Youth Basketball: NVPT tops PTC for 1st win

Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center edged R.E. Maher Construction, 42-41, for its first win of the Optimist Youth Basketball ninth-10th Grade Boys season, led by Caden Nunes with 18 points and 4 steals, Doug Bozzini 9 rebounds and 5 points, Anthony Edwards 7 boards and 6 points, AJ Scheiner 5 points and 2 steals, Isaac Rodriguez 4 points and 2 steals, and Logan Pavano 4 points.
Caleb Rusin had 14 points and 2 steals for Maher, Ishmael Lopez-Zuniga 11 points and 2 steals, Manuel Quintero 7 rebounds and 3 steals, Theodore Remboldt 7 boards and 2 steals, and Max Maldonado 5 points.
Long Electric downed Mark Coleman Insurance, 45-36, with Louie Canepa posting 21 and 17 rebounds, Tommy Chrisco 16 boards and 6 points, Mo Schaumkel 8 points and 8 rebounds, and Titan Bradley 6 points and 3 steals.
David Capra-Rodriguez had 10 rebounds for Mark Coleman, Aaron Thomas 9 points, Manuel Rios 7 points, Nicolas Hayck-DeLeon 5 points, and Mauricio Estrada 3 points and 3 steals.
General Equipment Maintenance took a 46-38 decision over Anette’s Chocolates, with Eeilin Hug getting 12 points and 2 steals, Austin Graeer 10 points and 3 steals, Jaaziel Satten 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots, Peiru Li 7 points, 5 steals, and 5 boards, Matthew Zhou 6 points and 6 rebounds, and Michael Valdovino 3 points and 3 steals.
Zach Allen paced Anette’s with 15 rebounds, 13 points, 6 steals, and 3 blocks, Dylan Snider had 8 points and 5 boards, Dylan Scopes 7 points, Max Knauer 5 points and 2 steals, and Cameron Patterson 2 steals.
11th-12th Grade Boys
Pedro Infante hit a 3-pointer in overtime to lead Fazerrati’sPizza to a 44-42 win over Napa Valley Jewelers. Tyson Tanksley scored 21 points for Fazerrati’s, Demarco Bell had 13 rebounds and 6 points, RJ Campbell 7 boards, 5 points, and 2 steals, Hector Delgado 6 points and 6 rebounds, Infante 9 boards and 4 points, and Christian Smith 5 rebounds and 2 steals.
Joe Lee put up 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for Jewelers, Noah Parker 7 points, 5 boards, and 3 steals, Carlos Chavez 5 points and 5 boards, Brandon Rusin 6 rebounds and 4 points, Ruben Pino 5 points, and Cody Jones 5 boards, 3 points, and 2 steals.
Napa Firefighters Association downed Deputy Sheriffs Association, 31-24, with Matthew Commander getting 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals, Mauricio Camacho 6 boards and 8 points, Grant Koehler 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocked shots, George Bolen 4 steals and 4 points, Matthew Heun 9 steals, and Blake Hoban 3 points and 2 steals.
Aidan Ramblas pulled down 10 rebounds for Sheriffs, Ryan O’Connor got 7 points and 3 steals, Elliot Suhr 7 boards, Kyle Jezycki 5 rebounds and 4 points, and Riain Stults 5 points and 2 steals.
R&S Glazing held off a fourth quarter comeback to edge Napa Valley Orthopedics, 44-41, getting 14 points and 6 rebounds from Seth Poncino, 11 points and 4 steals by Alec Nunez, 10 boards and 3 points from Isaiah Aguirre, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, and 3 points by Dominic Johnson, 6 points and 2 steals by Anthony Martinez, 5 boards, 3 steals, and 3 points from Diego Cruz, and Fabian Alvarado’s 6 rebounds.
Colby Baumbach paced Orthopedics with 15 rebounds, 7 points, and 4 steals, Nick Ball had 12 points and 3 steals, Andres Cruz 11 points and 2 steals, Adam Wesner 5 points, 5 boards, and 4 steals, and Nicolas Manahan 6 points and 2 steals.
Nate Allen scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Napa Police Officers Association defeated Nielson Construction, 51-44. Cris Soto added 15 boards and 11 points for Police, Trevor Ellena 13 rebounds, 7 points, and 4 blocked shots, and Angelo Vivan 9 points and 5 boards.
Bill Chaidez had 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals for Nielson, Jacob Aaron 13 points and 10 boards, Gary Yates 6 points and 4 steals, Alec Umutyan 5 points and 4 steals, and Wyatt Chaidez 5 rebounds and 2 steals.