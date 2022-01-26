Youth Basketball: Optimist middle schoolers finish

Optimist Youth Basketball’s Middle School Division held its final regular-season 2021-22 season at Napa Valley College. The division will hold open its First Responders OYB Tournament this Saturday at NVC. The double elimination event will continue Feb. 5 and wrap up Feb. 12.

Kiwanis of Greater Napa 25, Athletic Feat 22

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Ruben Sanchez scored 5 of his game-high 11 points late in the third quarter to help Kiwanis take the lead in its narrow victory. He also corralled 15 rebounds and snatched 5 steals. Aiden Reeves scored 4 points while Uriah Nave and Wyatt Rohrs added 3 apiece. Athletic Feat saw Mason Rozalskill drop 6 points and Anthony Dyer score 4. Grant Huss, Rocco Capponi, Joshua Biones and Jack O’Malley each scored 2 points. Athletic Feat had a solid defensive effort led by Capponi’s 13 boards, Rozalskill’s 8, and 5 apiece from Dyer, Huss and Biones.

McDonald’s 41, Custom House 29

Nathaniel Lavorico gave McDonald’s an early lead, notching 13 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter. Hudson Fishleder added 11 points and Jack Cadle pitched in 5. Lavorico added 9 rebounds. Fishleder had 6 boards and Gabriel Harp had 3. Jake O’Rourke led the Custom House effort with 12 points and 12 boards. Milo Buonchristiani had 6 points and Nathan Oliver scored 5.

Soroptimist International of Napa 29, Del Sur Mortgage 16

Soroptimist was paced by Conor McAnallen, who dropped in 10 points, and Sawyer Knecht who scored 8 and swooped the glass for 12 rebounds. Tanner LaRue had 8 boards, and Matthew Hutchinson added 6 points to accompany his 6 boards. Julian Conley came alive for Del Sur, notching all 10 if his points in the second half. Hayden Diskin had 3 points, 6 boards and 5 steals, and Noah Robles scored 2.

Syar Industries 40, Quinlan Tire 29

Syar erased a four-point deficit with an explosive fourth quarter, when Haiden Biederman dropped in 5 of his 11 points and Bryce Hall 6 of his 10. Hall also had 8 steals, while Blake Mendenhall added 9 points and Alan Vargas Soles pulled down 5 boards. Quinlan’s Rory Holland had a fine afternoon with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Joel Flores had 10 points to go with his 8 boards.