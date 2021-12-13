 Skip to main content
Youth Basketball

Youth Basketball: Optimist moves into Week 2

  • Updated
Basketball

In Week 2 of the Napa Optimist Youth Basketball league’s 11th and 12th Grade Division, Rotary downed Fazerrati’s Pizza, 49–41, getting 19 rebounds, 2 steals and 8 points from Zach Allen, 11 boards, 5 points and 2 steals from Dylan Snider, 12 points and 6 rebounds from Max Knauer, 10 points and 4 steals from Thomas Hatton, and 10 boards and 6 points from Nicolas Murphy.

Fazerrati’s was led by Caden Nunes, who scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half to go with 6 boards and 5 steals. Theo Rivera collected 3 points and 7 rebounds, Jason Matescu 2 steals and 2 blocked shots, Junior Rodriguez 3 points, and Zach Rector 4 boards and 2 steals.

Napa Valley Jewelers edged Formatech, 37-34, paced by Mason Davis’ 7 boards, 14 points and 2 steals. Kaliq Khan had 5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Nico Solorio 5 points and 5 boards, Aaron Thomas 5 points, and Angel Vega and Mauricio Estrada each had a 3-pointer.

Formatech got 18 points, 13 rebounds and 3 steals from Rhone Farthing, Doug Bozzini had 14 points and 8 boards, Dylan Karis made 5 steals, Cody Dikeman grabbed 5 rebounds and Jaelin Abernathy chipped in 5 steals.

Rotary took a 66-49 decision over short-handed General Equipment Maintenance, with Omar Hernandez collecting 13 points and two steals, Jeven Carpenter getting 7 rebounds and 17 points, Trenton Adams posting 9 boards and 6 points, Christian Cabrera making 11 points, Aaron Scott scoring 9 points, Caleb Rosin netting 6 points, and Isaac Rodriguez getting 4 points and 2 steals.

Ben Saitz led General Equipment with 29 points, 5 boards, and 2 steals, Tytan Bradley put up 8 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, Jackson Cole scored 8 points, Diego Davis had 10 boards and 2 blocked shots, and Jaykob Gualberto added 7 rebounds and 4 points.

In the 9th-10th grade division, Anette’s Chocolates took a thrilling 57-54 overtime win over State Farm Insurance led by Payton Miracle’s 24 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Monte Martin had 12 points and 8 boards for Anette’s, Rivaldo Cruz had 9 points, 5 boards and 2 steals, Finn Sales made 7 points and 4 steals, Jayden Wooten posted 7 boards and 3 steals, and Dylan Sublett got 6 boards.

Dylan Ito had 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals for State Farm, Tyler Carrasco scored 9 points, Javelin Rhorer got 7 points, 5 boards, and 4 steals, Ceasar Olvera 7 points and 5 rebounds, James Burgess 6 points and 2 steals, Joseph Willis 5 points, 6 boards, and 3 steals, and Sean Johnson and Harris Christensen both netted 3 points.

Anette’s Chocolate downed Long Electric, 55-28, getting 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals from Matthew Stephenson, 10 points, 8 boards, and 4 steals by Samir Rodriguez, Payton Miracle’s 9 points and 6 rebounds, 9 points by Finn Sales, and 11 rebounds by Dylan Sublett. Matteo Jones and Itzel Rodriguez each collected 6 points and 5 boards for State Farm, Yizel Rodriguez 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals, Jose Ponce 7 boards and 2 steals, and Juan Serrano 7 rebounds, 4 points and 3 steals.

