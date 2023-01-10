Youth Basketball: Optimist resumes play with big totals

As play resumed in the Optimist Youth Basketball high school division after a three-week break, a few players looked like they’d been working on their shooting.

Mario Galambos had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead Anette’s Chocolates to a 61-47 win over Napa Valley Orthopedics. Monte Martin added 16 points and seven boards for Anette’s, while Payton Miracle added 13 points and five steals, Finn Salese six points and six boards, and Matthew Stephenson and Jayden Wooten five rebounds apiece.

Theo Owens had a whopping 37 points, 18 boards and two steals for Orthopedics. Rolando Segura chipped in six points and Abe Shweiky four points, six rebounds and two steals.

Nelson Construction edged R.E. Maher Construction, 42-40, as Miles Tenscher put up 17 points and 11 boards, Trent Adams 11 points and 18 rebounds, Kai Gulliksen eight points and five boards, Noah Piersig six points and eight boards, and Joseph Willis seven rebounds.

Aaron Scott paced Maher with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Zach Rector tallied 12 points, Javelin Rohrer nine boards and seven points, Austin Graeber seven points, and Diego Ayala 11 rebounds and two steals.

FormaTech downed Mark Coleman State Farm Insurance, 46–38, with Edwin Lucas getting 19 points and seven steals, Jorge Salgado 11 points, six rebounds and five steals, Ever Horsey 10 boards, five points and three steals, Dane Connor seven points, five rebounds and two steals, Lance Thomson four points and two steals, and Henry Reeves four steals.

Dylan Ito paced State Farm with 10 points and added five rebounds and two steals, Diego Sanchez got nine points and four steals, Sean Johnson had eight points and two steals, Ceasar Olvera had four points, and Tyler Hansen had six rebounds.

Napa Police Officers Association took a 33-26 decision over Long Electric as Nate Lavorico posted 26 points, 15 rebounds and two steals. Jeri Estabillo added six points and three steals, Karson Feigel 12 boards, and Josh Pizano nine rebounds and three steals.

Jay Ruiz led Long with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Jonah Harris 14 rebounds and two blocked shots, Matteo Jones six points and six boards, Harris Christensen nine boards, and Dominick McElheran four points.