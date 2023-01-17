Youth Basketball: Playoffs near for Optimist teams

Optimist Youth Basketball’s Napa league held another round of middle school division games this past weekend at Napa Valley College.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The division will finish its regular season this weekend, Jan. 21-22, at NVC with games starting at 9 a.m. each day. The playoffs will be Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

Here’s what happened this weekend:

Del Sur Mortgage 37, Poppy Bank 31

Alexander Winske notched a double-double for the victors, dropping 18 points and garnering 14 rebounds as Del Sur held off a fourth-quarter surge by Poppy Bank. Josh McCall added 12 points and Zee Rapharez 6 to Del Sur’s efforts.

Poppy Bank scored 13 points in the fourth, led by Gabriel Harp with the last 5 of his 11 points. Teammate Joshua Briones had 7 points and 9 rebounds on the day.

Custom House 36, Quinlan Tire 14

Six players scored for Custom House as it rode a 16-point first-quarter surge to victory. Bruno Moya led all scorers with 11 points. Jaxon Keener came close to a double-double with 9 points and 15 rebounds. Ryan Santos had 6 points to accompany his 10 boards, while Yousef Hadad added 4 points.

Joey Ortega led Quinlan with 7 points. Scotty Fletcher and Kloe Pieratt added 4 and 3 points, respectively, with Pieratt pulling down 7 rebounds.

Napa Firefighters 30, Soroptimist International 28

In the tightest contest of the morning, Napa Firefighters put together a strong second half to edge Soroptimist International by a basket. Milo Buoncristiani dropped 16 points to lead the victors, 8 in the decisive fourth quarter. Samuel Castro added 6 points, while Jacob Thomas, Harrison Roth, Tyler Feaver, and Alex Segura each supplied 2 points and Jason Faughn corralled 7 rebounds.

Hayden Diskin and Matthew Hutchinson paced Soroptimist’s scorers with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Chase Bosa and Hutchinson each had eight rebounds.

Soroptimist International 40, Quinlan Tire 38

Apparently unnerved by its two-point loss earlier in the morning, perhaps motivated by it, Soroptimist used a strong second half to squeak out a hard-fought victory over Quinlan Tire to open Saturday afternoon’s contests. Matthew Hutchinson and Hayden Diskin turned in double-doubles for Soroptimist, Hutchinson scoring 12 points to go with his 15 rebounds and Diskin notching 10 points and 10 boards. Anthony Dyer and Chase Bosa each had 7 points, with Bosa grabbing 9 rebounds.

Quinlan kept pace throughout the contest as Joey Ortega had 7 points and Scotty Fletcher 6 in a strong team effort that came up just short when the final buzzer sounded.

Napa Firefighters 44, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 24

Mila Buoncristiani paced Firefighters with 22 points and Jonah Faughn pitched in 10.

Giovanni Cabella and Patrick Goza each scored 6 for Kiwanis while Aaron Reeves added 5 points and gathered 7 rebounds. Devin McShane and Justin Bowman added 5 and 4 points, respectively, and Justin Bowman dropped 5.

St. Helena Warriors 38, Del Sur Mortgage 19

Latif Basile scored 15 points for St. Helena and Rutherford Soper pitched in 8.

Zee Rapharez had another fine game for Del Sur as he scored 11 points to go with 7 rebounds. Josh McCall had 3 points, while Nolan Smith and Javier Arroyo had 2 apiece.

Today in sports history: Jan. 18 1938: Grover Cleveland Alexander elected to Baseball Hall of Fame 1958: Willie O’Ree becomes the NHL’s first black player 1973: Orlando Cepeda becomes first player signed specifically to be designated hitter 1976: Led by Lynn Swann, Pittsburgh wins Super Bowl for second straight year 1992: Brett Hull scores twice in NHL All-Star Game 2004: New England Patriots earn their second trip to the Super Bowl in three seasons 2005: Earl Boykins breaks NBA record for points in an overtime with 15 2011: Kim Clijsters starts Australian Open run with a 6-0, 6-0 romp of 3-time Slam finalist Dinara Safina 2015: Tom Brady throws 3 TDs to lead New England to Super Bowl berth 2015: Russell Wilson OT strike leads Seahawks to improbable playoff win over Packers