Youth Boxing: Al Amanecer, Matias fighters earn gold

Al Amanecer Boxing Club celebrated the end of its first competitive year with two boxers earning gold medals at the California State Silver Gloves tournament in Compton Dec. 17-18.

The state tournament featured the champion boxers of the four regions in California: Northern California, Southern California, Central California and the Border.

Weighing in at 165 pounds, Mateo Segura impressed in his debut by outboxing the SoCal champion, Hoyhannes Matsak-Barseghyan, in the 13-14 age division and winning in a unanimous 5-0 decision.

“Mateo utilized his combinations well and shifted his weight to gain more power in his punches. He was not intimidated and was good at cutting off the corners from his opponent,” said head coach Jesús Solís. “Our coaches will be reviewing his bout with him and focusing on areas where he can improve.”

Yumalay Rodríguez won her gold medal in the 60-pound, 11-12 age group when no other boxers from Central, SoCal or Cal Border stepped in the ring to challenge her. Rodriguez, age 10, is young for her age division as she turns 11 in late December. But because it is an advancing tournament, Silver Gloves sets its age determination on Jan. 1. She is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to stand toe to toe with the best boxers in Region 8.

Segura and Rodríguez advance to the Region 8 Silver Gloves Tournament, to be held in Compton Jan. 6-8. Region 8 includes the champion boxers from seven states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. Winners from Region 8 will compete at the National Silver Gloves, Feb. 9-11 in Independence, Mo.

Al Amanecer’s third competitor, Enrique Rodríguez, lost by decision to Issic Alonso, representing SoCal in the 110-pound, 13-14 age division, and went on to place third in the division.

Enrique Rodriguez’s coaches found out Tuesday that Alonso is ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Boxing for his age and weight division.

“Enrique held his ground very, very well against the No. 1 one boxer in the nation,” said coach Jesús Martinez.

Added Solis, “Enrique took a tough loss against an opponent with much more experience in the ring. Enrique continues to improve his boxing skills and the coaches are very pleased with his performance and toughness in the ring. We expect big things from him in the future.”

Martinez said getting to experience state-level competition is important, win or lose.

“We are very happy for the kids,” he said. “They have put in a lot of hard work the last three months preparing for this weekend; it is nice to see all the hard work pay off. Overall it was beneficial for all three of our boxers to see the different level of boxing that takes place at a state competition, especially one as big as California.”

Solís has high hopes for the future of Al Amanecer boxers.

“Winning two gold medals in the state of California with only a year of boxing experience is an impressive accomplishment,” he said. “In a tournament of this nature, boxers are matched by age and weight but not by experience. You never know how much experience your opponent might have. I give the kids who entered the Silver Gloves a lot of credit for overcoming their fears and taking on the challenge. That’s what being brave is — taking on the challenge when you don’t know what the outcome is going to be.

“The upside of tournaments is the caliber of the competition the boxers are exposed to. We tend to rise to the level of our competition. The downside of tournaments is that they require travel and that requires money and coaches taking time off from work. It’s expensive.”

Al Amanecer Boxing Club is seeking the community’s support in ensuring the boxers and volunteer coaches have the funds for the Region 8 tournament and potentially the national tournament in Missouri. The club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and contributions are tax-deductible. Donations can be made through the club’s website, alamanecerboxing.org. Email napaboxing1968@gmail.com for more information.

Supporters who shop on Amazon can also help the club by shopping on AmazonSmile and designating Al Amanecer Boxing club as their charity. Amazon will donate a portion of every purchase to the club.

Matias fighter advances to regionals

Brandon Cruz Ceballos of Matias Martial Arts is the 110-pound California champion and will represent the state at the regionals.

Cruz Ceballos has been boxing for eight months and looks forward to bringing a belt home in the future.

Visit napamma.com or call (707) 320-8282 for more information.