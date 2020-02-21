Youth Flag Football: Players start young in non-tackle league

Kindergarteners aspiring to be football players often have to go sphere-less before they can be fearless.
They usually start out in a sport such as swimming, bicycle motocross or gymnastics, one that doesn’t use a ball nor involve going one-on-one with an opponent.
Thanks to San Mateo-based Next Level Sports, however, some 150 kids in kindergarten through seventh grade are learning the game by playing in a Sunday flag football league at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium.
Run through Next Level Sports, which was founded by longtime St. Francis-Mountain View football head coach Patrick Walsh a decade ago, the nine-week program started Jan. 19 and runs through March 15.
“Patrick was trying to find a flag football league for his kid and there wasn't anything good around (in the South Bay), so he started his own and from there it just kinda grew,” explained Justin-Siena football head coach Brandon LaRocco, who oversees the Napa league with offensive coordinator Tyler Streblow.
Walsh, a 1993 De La Salle graduate who as a senior not only rushed for 2,000 yards and scored a school-record 38 touchdowns but was also named valedictorian, will enter his 20th season at the St. Francis helm in the fall.
This is Justin-Siena’s first year hosting Next Level, which has leagues as far away as Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Texas.
The Napa league has 16 teams that are each coached by a Justin-Siena football player. There are practices or games from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday. Each team will have a Sunday in which it plays a doubleheader, so it has 10 games overall. Standings are kept on an app. Each division will have a four-team playoff and a Super Bowl at the end.
Each grade level has four teams with the mascots Bears, Cornhuskers, Gators and Trojans, sporting the colors of Cal, Nebraska, Florida and USC, respectively.
The coaches are Seth Morrison, Mav Heun, Tyler Charifa and Xaelan Arcia for the kindergarteners and first-graders, Bryce Laukert, Jonas Gonzales, Caden Parlett and Aidan Cushing for the second- and third-graders, Angel Garcia, Hudson Beers, Blake Hoban and Solomone Anitoni for the third- and fourth-graders, and James Snoke, Grant Koehler, Miles Williams and Marcus Nunes for the sixth- and seventh-graders.
“It’s a ton of fun for everyone involved,” LaRocco said. “I have received a lot of real positive feedback from parents, thanking me for doing this and how this is such a great thing for the community.”
Each game has two 25-minute halves. Players are able to be on teams with their friends, and they have uniforms with numbers and their last names on them.
A few teams have girls participating.
“I was trying to get my daughter to come out here, but she didn't want to,” LaRocco said, but added that his sister’s youngest son, Lucas Rush, is participating.
Williams has been one of the busiest football players around since finishing his senior season with the Braves’ second-round playoff loss on Nov. 22.
After being named Most Valuable Player of the Bay Showcase in December, he earned Defensive Most Valuable Player honors at the Tri-County All-Star Game on Jan. 12 after returning an interception 50 yards for the winning touchdown. He had also planned to play in the Battle of California at Laney College on Jan. 18 and decided to pass.
But Williams has enjoyed teaching and calling plays for his sixth- and seventh-grade Gators on Sundays.
“I wanted to come out and help these kids because everyone wants to play football,” he said after the Super Bowl Sunday session on Feb. 2. "I know parents are like 'Oh, no tackle football when they're younger.' I want the kids to know how to play football and show them the game I love.
"They can experience something new without having to wait until high school to play tackle, where the first time is scary and all that. They can come out here and at least understand the rules and the game and enjoy it. I played flag football in the first grade myself at a park in Napa. It just grows your love for the game and makes you want to keep playing because it's fun.
Williams said it’s his first time coaching.
“I get to see the other side that my coaches see. When they yell at me for running the wrong route, I can see it now with the little kids,” he said. “It helps with my career as I'm trying to play Division I or whatever. It helps me see how I can make myself better when I'm running a route or doing a play a coach calls for me.”
Coaches are asked to give every player a chance to play any position, including quarterback.
“Everyone has some fun and gets the ball,” Williams said. “I ask the kids what positions they want to play and I'm trying to set up the best offense for them to run. We have 10 weeks to figure it out. I just want the kids to be competitive and play as hard as they can. It doesn't matter if they win or lose. At the end of the day, I want to know that they had fun and want to fight even more to win.”
Koehler, who starred on both sides of the line with Nunes last fall, is coaching the sixth- and seventh-grade Trojans.
“I played Miles' team last week and we won, and this week I beat Marcus,” he said. “I thought it would be easy to coach, but it's kinda hard, actually, getting them all focused and to pay attention. I have a lot more respect for Coach B (LaRocco) now.”
Like LaRocco, Koehler was blessed with some pretty skilled players.
“My players know a lot about football so they know what to do,” he said. “I have a lot of trick plays. I have a jet sweep where there's three handoffs in the backfield. I also have one where they bunch up all together and then one person has the ball as they all run in different directions.”
Koehler also played in the Tri-County All-Star Game and said he’s talked to a few coaches at NCAA Division II and Division III schools about continuing his playing career. For now, he just enjoys being around the game again.
“I have a lot of fun being back out here, because once football season ended, I never thought I'd be back out on this field,” he said. “We’re having a good time.”
LaRocco said that while he and/or Streblow are there for three hours each Sunday, it’s only two hours for each player and his or her parents and that families like the convenience of that.
“They come for an hour of practice, they play their game right afterwards and that's it. That's the week,” he said. “At 10 a.m. you have the kindergarteners and first-graders out here with the second- and third-graders practicing. Then they play at 11 while the fourth- and fifth-graders and sixth- and seventh-graders practice. It's really efficient the way it overlaps so nicely and it moves quickly.”
LaRocco said the coaches also follow playbooks to help teach basic fundamentals of football. The first two weeks of games are just scrimmages. After that, scores and standings are kept and champions are crowned in March.
“We give them a base package to work from, and they get to design their offense and defense,” he said. “For the kindergarteners and first-graders, everyone usually bunches to the ball and if you can make it outside of the bunch you can score.
“The foundation of this is to make sure all the kids have a chance to play. That's the important part. We have strict rules on rotations and we keep our eyes on the coaches to make sure all the kids get the ball. We want kids to come out here and have as much fun as possible.
"We try to make sure every kid gets a pass or a handoff; we try to spread it around. We'll tell the coaches to rotate the kids to different spots. The ones who can't catch will get handoffs, especially the really little ones. It's hard to complete a pass when you're 5 and 6 years old. It's a run game here, too. We do it all. As much as anything, we want them all to get a chance. We want everyone to be a quarterback, we want everyone to be a wide receiver, we want everyone to be a running back.”
Although four games are going on at a time, the players are very focused and get emotional and over the highs and lows in games, just like Friday night high school games.
“We (coaches) take it seriously, and they do, too,” LaRocco said. “We try to be as organized as possible, and the quality of their uniforms is very good for little kids in a flag football league. We have a really good protocol in place to really make sure the kids are having as much fun as possible and learning a little about football at the same time – running routes, catching, basic backpedal stuff.
“How to pull a flag is a big one. There's not a ton of difference between making a tackle and pulling a flag except for the finish. How you approach a person, how you break them down so you don't get juked around, closing the space, using your leverage – it's all the same principles as in tackle football, you're just not tackling. We're teaching to track into your hip and all that stuff.”
LaRocco said there are strict penalties about contact, and not just banning tackling.
“Blocking is an automatic penalty,” he said. “If you're the ball carrier, you can spin and jump, but you can't dive and you can't lower your shoulder into the defender. We want to maintain minimal contact.”
LaRocco said having high school students coach the teams sets Next Level apart from other flag football leagues.
“I've got 16 players out here doing this every Sunday and a bunch of my assistant coaches and a couple of former players officiating the games,” he said. “High school football coaches founded the program and they come up with the rules, so the whole structure is all run by football guys. At the end of the day, it's about growing the game of football and getting these kids exposed to it in a safe way where the parents are comfortable.”
Visit nextlevelsports.com for more information.
