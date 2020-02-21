Youth Flag Football: Players start young in non-tackle league

“We give them a base package to work from, and they get to design their offense and defense,” he said. “For the kindergarteners and first-graders, everyone usually bunches to the ball and if you can make it outside of the bunch you can score.

“The foundation of this is to make sure all the kids have a chance to play. That's the important part. We have strict rules on rotations and we keep our eyes on the coaches to make sure all the kids get the ball. We want kids to come out here and have as much fun as possible.

"We try to make sure every kid gets a pass or a handoff; we try to spread it around. We'll tell the coaches to rotate the kids to different spots. The ones who can't catch will get handoffs, especially the really little ones. It's hard to complete a pass when you're 5 and 6 years old. It's a run game here, too. We do it all. As much as anything, we want them all to get a chance. We want everyone to be a quarterback, we want everyone to be a wide receiver, we want everyone to be a running back.”

Although four games are going on at a time, the players are very focused and get emotional and over the highs and lows in games, just like Friday night high school games.