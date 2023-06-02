Napa High School alumni Brock Bowers of two-time defending national football champion Georgia and Maddie Spencer of the San Francisco 49er Gold Rush cheer team are scheduled to be part of a football and cheer clinic at NHS on June 29.

The football clinic, run by new Napa High head coach Chris Harris and his staff, is for ages 6-13. Participants will learn the latest drills, techniques and training sequences. Parents can come and watch 7 on 7 drills and have photo opportunities with Bowers, an Academic All-American whose honors include The Alexander Award for national freshman of the year and the John Mackey Award for the country’s top tight end.

The cheer clinic is also for ages 6-13 and will be run by the Napa Spiritleaders, who have won 39 National Championships. Spiritleader alumni have gone on to join the cheer or dance teams of the NFL’s 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Spencer, a 2015 NHS graduate, was a six-time National Champion dancer as a Napa High Spiritleader and a two-time All-American dancer, including “Overall Top” All American by the National Dance Alliance. She went on to dance at the Division I collegiate level for the nationally ranked San Diego State dance team. She was also selected as an NDA staff member and traveled across the country to instruct high school dancers. She has been a 49er Gold Rush cheerleader the last two seasons.

Spencer and other Spiritleader alumni will help Spiritleaders head coach Rylee Pippert and her staff run the clinic, where participants will learn age-appropriate routines and technique, perform for parents, and be able to take pictures with the pros.

The cost is $75 per participant and includes a clinic T-shirt. Registration will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. the day of the clinic in the small gym at NHS. A waiver provided during registration must be filled out to participate.

Football participants will be on the campus practice field and cheer participants will be in the small gym from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and then demonstrate what they’ve learned for parents on the campus field and have photo opportunities from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

To secure a spot for the cheer clinic, pay with Go Fan at bit.ly/43ltLja

To secure a spot for the football clinic, pay with Go Fan at bit.ly/43ihFHv

