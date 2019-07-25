Gymnastics Zone by Mastery of Sports hosted its annual four-day Team Camp last week with guest coaches that included two former Olympic gold medalists, a 10-time U.S. national team member and a Division I college head coach.
On Friday, the last day of the camp, UCLA seniors Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian – who won Olympic gold medals as members of the U.S. women’s national team at the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, respectively – worked with groups of young campers.
Kocian said it took “a lot of dedication, time and hard work” to become an Olympic medalist.
“Not every person is going to get to the Olympic level. You’re going to have tough days and the path to success is not going to be a straight line. You have to remind yourself why you do the sport, and make sure it comes from you and no one else.”
She said the best part of competing in the Rio Olympics was being on a team that spent so much time together in Brazil.
“Obviously it was a stressful time and we were nervous, but we all wanted the best for each other,” she said. “Some of the best moments were just literally hanging out in our little apartment in the village and keeping each other entertained and keeping our mind off things and laughing with each other. Then after practicing every single day with that same rhythm, that same routine, you just kind of focus and dial it in.”
Erin Pileggi, Junior Olympic compulsory head coach at Gymnastics Zone, said the seniors not only gave the campers a chance to meet and learn from someone they might have seen on TV – not only in past Olympics but in televised Pac-12 meets – but also learn from a new face.
“It’s like they’re talking to their everyday coach,” Pileggi said. “What was even cooler was after I let Kyla take over the beam workout, she said a lot of the same stuff that I’ve been saying, so it kind of reinforces it.”
But Pileggi said it was hard for even her to not be star struck around Ross, who was at the camp for the second year in a row.
“You’re like ‘Wow, I’m standing next to Kyla Ross,’ who is such a great gymnast, so it’s really motivating,” she said. “And she doesn’t talk down to the kids. She’s so positive and down to earth. It was super great to just talk to her and Madison. They’ve really taken their success and not let it get to their heads.”
She said Justin Howell, who co-coaches the UC Berkeley women’s team with his wife, Liz Crandall-Howell, was floored when he met Kocian in the Olympic Village in 2016.
“They took a picture together because he’s a fan, too,” Pileggi said. “We all appreciate what they’ve accomplished and it’s great to be around them and soak up their energy.”
Kocian and Ross weren’t at the camp to just show off their skills. Rather, they showed some of the older campers – such as Level 10 gymnast and Cal verbal commit Blake Gozashti – how similar she was to them.
“We did a really cool demonstration with one of our older girls doing the same skills as Kyla together, side by side,” Pileggi said. “Blake was doing a lot of the same skills that Kyla uses to compete in college right now, so it builds a lot of confidence.
“We also did a question-and-answer session with them and Kyla talked about overcoming adversity in life, like how she had a really bad meet this season and fell and had to just get back up and keep going. They talked a lot about staying positive because gymnastics is such a hard sport and everyday you need to try to get one percent better.”
Pileggi and her husband, former U.S. national team member Andrew Pileggi, joined the Gymnastics Zone staff in April and will coach their first season starting in September.
Like Ross and Kocian, Andrew Pileggi trained for the Olympics in Colorado Springs before competing collegiality at Brigham Young University for four seasons.
“Only five girls and a couple of alternates make it onto the Olympic team out of thousands and thousands of kids, so to have them in your gym for a few days is really inspiring – for the kids, coaches and parents,” he said. “The knowledge they can give to the kids alongside of us, you can’t beat it because it’s directly from the source.
“They focused on incremental successes, having good technique and form. You have to do the best you can every day to reach your highest potential, even if it’s not to be at the elite or college level, and that’s the attitude they have. They’ve helped out the little kids just as much as our level 10 kids.”
For Sho Nakamori, a former Stanford University gymnast who was on the U.S. national team for 10 years, an Olympics berth “was just a little bit elusive.” But he does have bronze medals from the 2003 and 2011 Pan American Games, and medals from the NCAA nationals.
Now working out of a club in Santa Clara, he helps with clinics around the country and said he enjoys working with the Gymnastics Zone staff.
He said the camp participants were “very inquisitive, but “gravitated towards the negative side” with their questions.
“I actually didn’t get really strong until I broke my leg, because all I could do was upper-body conditioning,” Nakamori said. “I’m not saying to go deliberately hurt yourself. But if you happen to get injured, you’ve got to get creative and figure out how to get strong in your weak areas.”
Being a son of gymnasts wasn’t the only reason Nakamori was on the brink of the Olympics for so long.
“Honestly, it’s just the day to day commitment, having a goal, and just getting after it,” he said. “Every day is not going to be perfect, but you have to just keep that big goal in mind. It’s what fuels your motivation. These kids are special already for grinding it out in this very rigorous but rewarding sport.”
Howell coached one of last year’s Cal seniors, Toni-Ann Williams, in Rio after she had become Jamaica’s first-ever Olympic qualifier in the sport.
“She had a small mistake on the bars but otherwise had a good meet and represented her country very well,” he said. “She was still one of our college athletes when she was trying out for Rio, and she went to the world championships in Glasgow and she qualified for the Olympics the same exact weekend as the NCAA Championships in 2016.
“She helped us qualify for the national championships for the first time since 1992, and then she didn’t get to be with us in that meet because she was in Rio for the test event. My wife and I had to coach at NCAAs, but we got to take her as coaches to Rio, so it was pretty wild.”
Gozashti, who attends Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa, looks forward to joining Howell and Crandall-Howell’s Bears team in 2021.
“The way they coach it makes me really feel like a part of something way bigger than myself,” she said, “and the (Cal gymnasts) make you feel like you’re part of like a huge family and I just thought they could really push the envelope and get the best out of me. I’ve always had a super-competitive side and I just love being pushed really hard because I know I can do so much better.”
She said it was fun meeting Ross and Kocian.
“I’m a perfectionist and I’m hard on myself, so when I find out they’re pretty much the same way it helps me a lot,” Gozashti said. “Kyla said you can’t be so hard on yourself when you have a bad day so the next day is not going to be the same, that you can start over and do so much better the next day. They were about being positive, and then taking action. It’s so weird to see them here after I’ve watched them on TV for such a long time.”
Former Bulgarian national team member Bogi Michovsky, who is also the head coach for the competitive team at Gymnastics Zone, said having two members of one of the top NCAA programs in the country made the camp that much better.
“Sometimes teaching the same technique with a different voice or angle makes all the difference. It clicks at a deeper level for the kids. Having these other coaches, too, helps us grow better as a communicators and as a gymnastics community,” he said.
“Their work ethic and knowledge of gymnastics is unbelievable. But the best part of them that I want the kids to relate to is the character because they went through difficult times like you do. Sometimes we struggle with emotional toughness. People are afraid to feel successful, because they’re going to be asked to do it again and again. It’s a lot of pressure if you’re nobody and you win a tournament. All of a sudden, the pressure’s on you and it mounts up. But if you look at pressure is a good thing, which we’re trying to teach our kids, you can blossom. You want to overcome that fear and have that emotional peace of mind and get in a zone.”
That’s where former Olympic qualifiers and hopefuls can help at the camp.
“They can tell them how many hours they practiced when they started, what events they like, what skills they’re afraid of, and that every gymnast is in the same boat. It’s a lonely sport, but it’s a team environment,” Michovsky said. “By the time they’re 8 or 9, they have that foundation so they can go to diving, volleyball, track or soccer.
“These Olympic athletes are the toughest people out there. They have their insecurities, but when it’s on the line all the training kicks in and they become beasts.”
For more information, visit napagymnasticszone or call 257-2053.