The women’s Junior Olympic Optional Team at Mastery of Sports, a gymnastics and Ninja facility in Napa, recently completed its regular season with two Level 9 gymnasts advancing to the Western Level Championships. The meet runs this Thursday through Sunday in Boise, Idaho.

Adelia Occhipinti had an incredible season as a second-year Level 9 gymnast, placing first all-around in

four out of five regular-season meets. Her outstanding season continued at the state competition, where she placed in the top 3 in all events and tied for first all-around.

She moved on to the regional competition in Reno, where she earned the title of regional champion in the beam and floor events as well as all-around regional champion.

Kaitlyn Conway had an amazing season as a first-year Level 9. She had two first-place finishes and numerous second-place finishes throughout the season. She also earned second-place all-around awards in three out of five regular-season meets.

Her solid performance at the state competition saw her place second on the vault.

The women’s Optional Team is coached by Andrew and Erin Pileggi.

Mastery of Sports features state-of-the-art equipment supporting both gymnastics team training as well as a newly expanded Mastery of Ninja facility. It has classes for males and females, from toddlers to adults, and at all skill levels, from beginner through elite levels. It is at 253 Walnut St., Suite A.

