Napa eighth-grader Caesar Massari has been going to Vacaville Ice Sports to skate since he was 4, and playing goaltender for the Vacaville Jets youth hockey program since he was 7.

The Unidos Middle School student recently posted two shutouts in five games during the 14-and-under B/BB California Amateur Hockey Association State Championships and helped the Jets defeat the Fresno Junior Monsters, 4-3, in the 14-B state title game in Vacaville.

Massari, 13, knocked down his goals-against average from an impressive 1.9 per game to 1.6 in the playoffs for the Jets, a co-ed team with four girls on the roster.

Vacaville had qualified for the state playoffs with a strong finish at the NorCal finals in San Jose, where they lost 4-2 to the Junior Monsters in the final but advanced to the March 24-26 B/BB state finals with them.

At NorCals, the Jets defeated the Capital Thunder 3-1 by scoring three goals in the third period. Vacaville went 1-1-1 in round robin play, losing 5-3 to the Thunder, winning 3-2 over the Santa Rosa Flyers, and tying Fresno 8-8.

“It’s a great group,” Vacaville coach Kody Thomas told the Fairfield Daily Republic before the state tournament. “Even if we give up the first goal early, there is never any panic. They all get along really well and we are successful because of it.”

Vacaville went 16-1-1 during the regular season. The Jets lost to the Capital Thunder in Roseville and tied the Santa Rosa Flyers early, but defeated both teams in rematches. Counting the preseason, two tournaments and two playoff rounds, the Jets played more than 30 games.

Massari minded the net in every game, teaming with four defensemen to keep nearly every opponent from outscoring the Jets. The difficulty of the position is evident in the fact Massari is the only goalie on the team.

“I kinda just felt like trying something different,” he said of when he was 7. “When I started playing as goalie a little, I started to really fall in love with the position, and the sport. Moving up every year and keeping up with the shots and overall speed can be difficult at times. But at other times, nothing can get past me.”

His parents, Zandra Orozco and Rob Massari, won’t let him lift weights until he turns 14 this summer. But the Jets offer goalie-specific camps for training from time to time, and he also attends a week-long camp at the Tahoe Hockey Academy.

“I really, really wish I could start weight training right now,” he said. “Lately I have been looking into goalie-specific exercises to help me, but I plan to spend a lot of time at the gym once I’m allowed. That’ll really give me a lot more potential.”

A state title didn’t really seem possible for the Jets during the preseason, when they lost about as many games as they won.

“The division was very even, so just winning games was a challenge early on,” Rob recalled. “The wins began to mount and they began to gain confidence, but injuries also started to mount within the team. There were sprained wrists and knees and a broken hip, but none of them were hockey related. They were mainly from playing sports at school. Caesar battled through a cold here and there, but stayed pretty healthy.

“Once they positioned to win the division and then realized the state finals were on their home ice for the first time in his age group, I think the Jets recognized they may be able to win states. But then the Monsters became unbeatable, almost.”

Caesar said winning a midseason tournament in Oregon “really gave us a confidence boost and opened a lot of people’s eyes.

“I mean, every team’s dream is to win a state championship, but in the later stages of the season was when our team really started to recognize our potential. Off the ice, we only looked like a solid team, and nothing more. But when you start to see us in action and get the sense of how much teamwork and communication we have on the ice, then you start to realize how great of a group we are.”

While the players' parents were nervous wrecks watching the playoffs, Caesar showed how much he had trained mentally for such an occasion.

“This season I was learning about how important it is to keep calm, especially under pressure, and that's not even considering how important it is for a goalie,” he said. “When the keeper is losing confidence, so does the rest of the team.

"The first time we played (the Capital Thunder in) Roseville in the regular season, that was the most nervous I had ever been for a game. That game was our only loss, and it helped me realize how much my morale affects the team. From then on, I started playing much better because of my mental game.”

The state title game featured four lead changes and three tying goals, putting parents on an emotional roller coaster.

“It was as close a hockey game as is played at any level,” said Rob, who would write up detailed reports on the games for the players’ family members who could not attend.

But Caesar knew how resilient his team was and didn’t worry when opponents went ahead.

“It’s actually pretty funny because almost all of our more important wins were comeback wins, and all of them had clutch moments,” he said. “So when the last puck went into the back of the net, I couldn't believe what had happened. I had to make sure they couldn’t tie the game one more time.

“I vividly remember the time on the clock hitting the last two seconds of the game as the puck was slapped out of our zone. By the time the clock ran out, I felt like I was dreaming. It just didn't feel real to me. I just couldn't believe that, in that moment, we had become state champions.”

The Fresno team had clinched its playoff berth on the last weekend of the regular season.

“They were nip and tuck with the San Francisco Saber Cats and I was glad the Monsters got it because I felt the Saber Cats would be more playoff-ready from winning so many games at the end of their season,” Rob said. “But the Monsters hadn’t lost since. The closest they came was an 8-8 tie at NorCals against the Jets when everyone in attendance, including Caesar, said Caesar had an awful game. That set the stage for Fresno to win NorCals and carry that confidence into this tournament, never winning by less than four goals, which was also the Jets giving them that mild challenge.”

Just 39 seconds into the game, Keenan Smits popped in a beauty of a pass from Ryder Blouin and Brendan Keskull-Moffatt to put Vacaville ahead 1-0. The Jets allowed only five Fresno shots all period while creating four of their own, but the Monsters tied it up before the end of the frame.

The second period was wide open, with 13 Jets shots on goal and 10 by Fresno. Elizabeth Ward scored 52 seconds into the frame for Vacaville on an assist from Blouin, but Fresno tied it again just 17 seconds later.

“The Jet-heads around me realized during the second intermission that the game was actually winnable if we just won one period and we were very, very loud about informing the general public about this,” Rob recalled. “We didn't get in trouble, but boy did we have fun trying. We kept yelling ‘Win the next 15 minutes Jets!’ and then ‘Win the next 12 minutes Jets!’ And then they did.”

Boston V. Heston Rojas blistered a missile from the left point for a 3-2 lead, with Zoey Wood getting the primary assist and Keskull-Moffatt the secondary assist. Once again, however, the lead was short-lived. The Monsters tied it up 26 seconds later at 3-3.

With their fans shouting “Win the next six minutes Jets!” Blouin “floated what Caesar called a ‘muffin’ from the right point” into the Monsters’ net for the go-ahead goal with 5:24 remaining, Rob recalled.

“It wasn’t so much a hard hockey shot as a bean bag tossed at a corn hole that hit its hole perfectly,” Rob said. “In this case, the hole was the upper glove-side corner.

“Timeouts were called. Their goalie was pulled. Pucks were nearly rolled into the open net. Caesar made some wise puck cover-ups. Faceoffs were won. Pucks were rolled again. The crowd counted down from 10 seconds. High pucks were batted and cleared. The crowd counted down from three seconds. Gloves and sticks were thrown high as the announcer blared ‘The Vacaville Jets are your 2023 California State Champions!’ Parents were hugging like the war was over, I guess, because it was. Wow.”

Caesar, who made 20 saves on 23 shots in the game, plans on playing for two teams next year.

“It’ll be a lot more practicing for me, but it will help me get a little boost in my career,” he said.

Caesar attended his first San Jose Sharks game when he was 6 weeks old. Now he goes with Zandra or Rob six times a season. His favorite player growing up was actually a forward, Patrick Marleau, who retired last year following his third stint with the Sharks. Marleau is the NHL’s all-time leader in games played and San Jose’s all-time scoring leader.

“He met him, played against one of his sons, and watched his jersey get retired,” Rob said.

Caesar follows the NHL of both the present and past, adding that he compares his goaltending style to that of a player who played for Chicago, Buffalo and Detroit from 1990-2008 — before he was born.

“I feel like my goaltending play style really matches up with Dominik Hasek’s really old-timey-type play style,” he said. “I like doing little tricks and flashing the leather when I can.”

Rob said they started taking Caesar to Vacaville Ice Sports when USA Hockey offered a Play for Free program there.

“We found he could skate for three hours straight with no problem,” Rob said. “His record is eight 30-minute games outside at Raley’s Field (now Sutter Health Park) in Sacramento. My brother says it is the coldest he has ever been in his life.”

They also found out Caesar didn’t mind getting knocked down repeatedly in front of the net.

“I know most hockey parents wouldn’t approve of their kid being a goalie, but luckily I have some really supporting parents, and my goaltending career began from there,” Caesar said. “The backbone of this team is its defense, just the four of them and a goalie who are great friends and really talk through everything on and off the ice.”

