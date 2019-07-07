{{featured_button_text}}

Amber Cinq-Mars and Natasha Cinq-Mars of Napa’s Sidekicks Martial Arts earned medals at AAU Taekwondo National Championships, held July 1-6 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Amber Cinq-Mars competed in Olympic Taekwondo Sparring on Thursday in the 12- to 14-year-old Female Cadet division and earned a silver medal for second place in the black belt division. The placing earned her an invitation to the United States team trials July 31-Aug. 4 in North Carolina, where she will fight for a place on the USA national team.

Natasha Cinq-Mars competed Saturday in the 15-17 Female Intermediate belt division and brought home a gold medal the second year in a row.

“We are very proud of these girls as the competition was fierce and these girls focused and did amazing in their respective divisions,” said their coach, Matt Weber of Sidekicks.

