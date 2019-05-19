Napa’s Sidekicks Martial Arts sent five members of its competition team to the Golden State Championship in Vallejo and each brought home gold.
Phoebe Alba, an advanced green belt, won her 9-10 age group division. Gaby Alba defeated her opponent in the 7-8 orange belt division.
Black belt Amber Cinq-Mars won in her 12-14 age group (Cadet) division, while purple belt Natasha Cinq-Mars won in her 15-17 age group (Junior) against a higher belt division competitor.
Ten-year-old purple belt Audrey Hartwig competed in both Poomsae (forms) and Sparring. She had two other competitors in her Poomsae class from two different schools and earned unanimous decisions to win her first gold medal of the tournament. Following that achievement, she had a male opponent that she fought and again was awarded gold.