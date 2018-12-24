Editor’s note: This is the last installment of a three-part series on Napa United’s fall season of youth soccer:
Napa United’s 1839 Academy, not even a year old yet, has the earmarks of an up-and-coming force in the soccer community. Academy director Gavin Taylor saw a unique opportunity to create a professional-style soccer program in Napa modeled after the Fulham Football Club in London, with he was involved for 10 years.
“The talent level of footballers in Napa and this whole area is incredible,” he said. “Napa United allows me the freedom to create a program that models the elite clubs throughout England and the world. It’s a very exciting time for football in Napa.”
The program runs four practice sessions a week, including a “Street Soccer” session that is very popular with the players.
He said the academy teams have taken a well-earned, three-week break during the holidays, allowing him time to reflect on the current state of the academy program. The academy consists of nine teams playing in highly competitive leagues and competitions.
Academy life starts with the under-11 age group.
“The boys made a solid start to life in the academy with a third-place finish in the Gold Division and a good run in State Cup,” Taylor said. “Coach Brian Arcila is understandably optimistic about the spring campaign.”
Taylor explained that State Cup is a year-round tournament in which most Northern California club teams participate. There are qualifying rounds in each age group, and teams eventually get placed in an elimination bracket with teams of relative strength. These brackets range from bronze, silver, gold, platinum, premier and state. State level is the highest level possible, consisting of the top 24 to 32 teams in Northern California and the Central Valley.
“State Cup is the ultimate measuring stick of your team, and to win any bracket is a major accomplishment,” said Taylor. “However, to win the top trophy as the best team is Northern California in your age group is the ultimate accomplishment.”
Taylor has four teams in the highest level of the tournament, one being the U11 Girls Fireworks.
“The 2008 girls continued living up to their team name of Fireworks,” said Taylor.
The team is still in the running for the highest level of State Cup after recently beating San Francisco Elite Academy, 3-1, on the road. They were coming off a second-place finish in the Premier Division of their fall league, dropping a 3-1 decision to last year’s State Cup champion, Mustang Elite of Danville.
Also playing at the highest level of State Cup is the 2007 Premier boys team. The U12 squad won every league game it played this fall season, scoring 65 goals.
“There are two U12 boys teams training in the academy program.
“The Gold team has now finished top of its league for two years running,” said Taylor. “We are very pleased with this group of players and as we approach 11-a-side football. The two rosters will combine to make a very exciting team. Our 2007 Gold team deserves huge credit for the consistency it has shown over the past 18 months, and it is a great group of young people.”
Another team playing at the highest level of State Cup is the U13 boys team.
“As the first 11-versus-11 team in the academy, the 2006 team continued their ongoing success,” said Taylor, who believes the team will qualify for the National Premier League next fall.
The National Premier League is comprised of the best teams throughout the region and starts at the U14 age level.
“This group has so much talent,” Arcila said. “it is only a matter of time before they start competing for the highest events.”
The 2005 boys are Napa United’s first-ever team to play in the NPL. The U14 team had an outstanding breakout season, finishing first in the NPL with an unbeaten record. Next up for them is a February State Cup campaign that Taylor believes “will really show the NorCal region the talent within the group.”
Head coach Max Alvarez feels his 2005 team possesses enough talent to compete on any stage.
“This group of players has a great opportunity in 2019 to compete for some big awards,” he said. “They are a joy to coach, with a great mix of fun and focus.”
The academy’s new 2005 girls also performed well in their opening season, winning their league in convincing style with some outstanding team performances. State Cup remains a priority for the U14 group. The team’s head coach, Randi Simmons, is also the head coach of the Napa Valley College women’s program. A former Division III national champion coach at Washington University in St. Louis, Simmons has experienced, developing players.
“The girls are coming together at the right time and working hard with each new practice,” she said.
The academy’s two senior boys teams, competing at U15 and U16 levels, wrapped up an impressive fall campaign. The U15 2004 boys dominated the state premier league by a seven-point margin, scoring 53 goals while conceding only nine. The U16 2003 boys capped off their academy program by topping their premier league with zero losses.
The U15 and U16 boys will compete for NPL qualification this spring, something Taylor is excited to face.
“Our entire academy program is aimed at competing at the highest level, so NPL qualification is vital for the teams,” he said. “The level of play has been excellent in fall, and we are going into 2019 on the back of a great fall campaign.”
The academy will hold tryouts in the spring. Between training sessions, State Cup and other tournaments, there will also be indoor futsal during the winter. Due to the popularity of the program, Taylor will look to add more teams and coaches to the program.
“While most of our teams are still in competition, we are also looking towards the future of our program,” he said. “This is a very exciting time for football in Napa.”