Summertime is supposed to be the offseason for competitive soccer in Northern California. Napa United had different plans.
After a successful spring campaign, the Napa United 1839 Academy 2007 and 2005 boys earned the opportunity to represent Napa in the highest division of the Western Regional Finals for US Club Soccer in Davis.
The 2007 boys went 4-0 and defeated a team from Boise, Idaho in the finals, 5-3.
The 2005 boys’ Super Group winner had the added bonus of representing the entire Western Region in the US Club Nationals. With five games over four days, the 2005 boys faced a team from Los Angeles and won in dramatic fashion, 3-2.
“This is Napa United’s first time ever qualifying a team to the Super Group in the nationals,” said Academy Director Gavin Taylor. “We’ve had teams represent in the Premier Group, but the Super Group is the best of the best and an honor.”
The 2005 boys continued their impressive win streak at nationals. After beating teams from Louisiana, Oklahoma and Massachusetts, however, Napa United met a strong side of select players from North Carolina and lost 2-1 in the semifinals.
“Our town of Napa went up against some of the best club teams throughout the United States and played amazingly,” Taylor said.
One of the standouts of the 2005 boys team is prolific scorer Sebastian “Seba” Carbajal. He represented US Club Soccer in an international tour to Belgium and France this past spring, and his continuing success has caught the attention of the soccer community. Already having been courted by the San Jose Earthquakes, Los Angeles Galaxy and Seattle Sounders, Carbajal is now touring China with the Earthquakes’ youth development team.
“Seba continues to work hard and the results have paid off for him,” said Taylor.
Having recently won the Western Regional Finals, the 2007 boys came back to compete in one of the best tournaments in Northern California – the Davis Legacy Showcase. The Napa United 1839 Academy team lifted the tournament trophy after beating FC Sporting of Santa Clara in the finals, 7-1.
This summer, the 2008 girls earned status as a pre-National Premier League team making them the first-ever girls’ team from Napa to be accepted into an NPL-administered program.
“Our ’08 girls are one of the best teams in Northern California,” Taylor said, “and with the recent addition of our 2009 girls to our academy program, I think the girls will make a big statement in the near future.”
Taylor and the academy coaching staff will continue the momentum with a trip to Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake City Showcase Tournament Aug. 7-10. The 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2007 boys are all making the trip to this premier-level tournament.
“Highlights of the trip include getting exclusive access to Real Salt Lake’s youth developmental academy facilities and playing in front of college and MLS scouts,” Taylor said.
Napa United will play top international teams as well as MLS youth teams.
“The RSL Cup is excited to have Napa United bring five of their top teams to our second annual tournament,” said Real Salt Lake Head Scout Ronny Charry. “The event is becoming a major part of our scouting and it helps us to evaluate a player that is on trial with our academy in a competitive environment. Northern California is a major hotbed for soccer talent and having someone like Gavin, who has worked at the highest level in England, is huge for us – especially because certain parts of Northern California are an open territory.”
Shortly after the Real Salt Lake City trip, Taylor and the 2008 boys will travel to Budapest, Hungary to close out the summer. The team will play in the Future’s Cup hosted by Budapest FC.
“I was introduced to this tournament when I was coaching the youth teams at Fulham in England,” Taylor said. “Budapest is an amazing city where European professional teams come to play football and make great memories.”
This will be Taylor’s third trip with a Napa United team to the Budapest tournament.
“Next year, Budapest FC will visit us in Napa,” said Taylor. “We will continue to develop relationships with clubs like Real Salt Lake and Budapest FC to give our players every opportunity possible to pursue their dreams to become top footballers.”