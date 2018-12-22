Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a three-part series on Napa United youth soccer, highlighting the flagship program that began 40 years of organized youth soccer in the Napa Valley: Napa United Recreation Soccer.
Napa United recreation soccer ran its course this fall with few interruptions, until former United player and coach Alaina Housley was tragically lost in Southern California and smoke blew in from a devastating wildfire in Butte County.
For consecutive years, wildfires – the latest of what Governor Jerry Brown calls “The New Abnormal” – disrupted the play of more than 1,300 Napa United recreation soccer players to the point that its board of directors had to create a new policy called “fire weather.”
Meanwhile, the community grieved for the Housleys and other families of victims of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks. Alaina’s father, Arik Housley, is the vice president of Coach and Player Development for Napa United.
Despite all of this, the recreation program had a very successful 40th year.
According to Napa United president Chris Salese, the recreation program continues to make great strides.
“Each year we look at new ways to bring a great product to our families. Our youngest age groups are a top priority for us and Tom Shutt has been crushing it,” Salese said of the point person for Napa United’s “Little Kicker” program. “His after-school program, clinics, and Free Friday Night Soccer are very popular.”
Napa United is bucking a recent trend across the United States of decreasing popularity in youth soccer leagues. A July article in the New York Times highlighted that youth soccer participation had dropped by 14 percent across the country in recent years.
Napa United has grown its base despite that national trend, and the ongoing decrease in school enrollment in the Napa Valley. Salese attributed the organization’s success to people like Shutt.
“He makes playing soccer fun. He has an amazing way with the kids and you can see it in our registration numbers,” said Salese. “The youngest age groups are showing strong growth, and this is directly related to Tom’s work.”
Players as young as 3 were eligible to play on a recreation team this year.
“A couple years ago, US Soccer changed its age matrix to a calendar year and allowed 3-year-old kids to play, as long as they turned 4 by December,” said Napa United registrar Jarrett Anderson. “Parents are surprised when we tell them they can play. There is a lot of hand-holding in this age group, but it’s still fun for everyone in the end.”
Napa United’s recreation program began in August and finished in late October or early November, depending on the age group. It had under-6, U8, U10, U12, U14, U16, and U19 age groups playing soccer. Anderson reported that there were 1,330 kids forming exactly 100 teams from Calistoga to Napa.
“Our relationship with St. Helena, Calistoga and Angwin is helping out our registration numbers,” said Anderson. “We will continue to spend more time working with the parks and rec departments Upvalley to provide more opportunity.”
This year was a transition period for the Upvalley program, as newly hired St. Helena Parks and Rec supervisor Stephanie Iacobacci stepped in to fill a hole in the soccer program.
“Stephanie did an admirable job getting the season organized,” said Napa United executive director Peter Weber. “Calistoga, Angwin and St. Helena all leaned on Stephanie to get coaches and players registered, and she did it without any prior experience of our organization.”
Success also came on the field for the Upvalley teams. In its annual end-of-season tournament, St. Helena came away victorious on both the boys and girls sides of the U10 program, beating Calistoga and Napa teams, respectively.
The U12 and U14 tournament was scheduled the following weekend. But those plans were put aside when Alaina Housley died in a mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, and smoke from the fire in Paradise began to make Bay Area air unhealthy for two weeks.
According to the Napa United website, Alaina Housley “was a Napa United soccer player ever since she could strap on her laces and chase a ball.” Arik Housley has been instrumental in many aspects of the organization and, according to Weber, Alaina volunteered to help him coach a U6 team last year, had last fall season before she started college. This year saw her uncle, Adam Housley, coach his son’s U6 team.
“People ask us how Hannah and I stay so strong,” Arik said of his wife In a video message sent to all the coaches at the annual Coach Appreciation Dinner, “and it’s partly because of the support from our community and the soccer community. It’s unbelievable . . . specifically turning the corner at the procession and seeing everybody there clapping us on. It was extremely emotional for Hannah and me. I ask that you meet somebody new today, give them a hug, and just be more kind . . . Let the kids enjoy the game and do what’s right.”
Salese vowed that Napa United would move forward the way Alaina Housley would have wished.
“She would want us to be more present with the people around us,” he said. “I think she would ask our parents not to get so upset at our referees. She would ask our coaches to make soccer more fun, so the kids have a wonderful experience. She would say we need to set aside our differences and enjoy each other’s company. This is Alaina’s voice, and we will do our best to operate this way as an organization.”
When asked about what the future holds for Napa United, Salese discussed the great relationships Napa United has with its business sponsors, further involvement with groups such as “Napa Valley Can! Do” and the annual “Give! Guide.” of which Napa United is a first-time member, and being more engaged with the community in general.
Salese mentioned how the men’s amateur team, Napa Valley 1839 FC, offers a great opportunity for future development of players. He finished with what he thinks could be a monumental achievement, not only for soccer, for the entire community.
“The North Bay Sports Complex offers our community a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to provide our community a place for not just soccer but all kinds of sports and healthy outdoor activities,” Sales said. “This is a project I’m putting a lot of personal time and effort into to see through. It would be a true sports complex where our kids can play year-round.”
Salese urged that people learn more about the North Bay Sports Complex and take action. He mentioned that Napa United’s website offers more detail on how to get involved. He also asked that people take more time to appreciate the Give! Guide and learn more about the Alaina’s Voice Foundation.
“All this information is on our website,” he said. “But the greatest thing we can do is take more time to learn from one another. We will do our best to carry Alaina’s voice.”