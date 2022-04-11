Youth Soccer: Napa United Players invited to MLS Talent ID Event in South Bay

Nine members of the Napa United Soccer Academy participate in a Major League Soccer Northwest Talent Identification event hosted by the San Jose Earthquakes March 30 at PayPal Park in San Jose.

Five players from the Under-13 age division and four from the U14 group were selected as top performers on their respective squads, joining about 60 other top players representing 12 clubs in those same age groups, all currently competing in the Northwest Division of the MLS Next platform.

“The MLS Next provides the highest level of competition available for youth soccer in the United States, so creating solid pathways for our elite athletes who are striving to compete in college and on professional teams is a top priority,” said Gavin Taylor, Head of Soccer Operations and MLS Next Director for the Napa club.

Player selection was made by each team’s head coach.

The inaugural event at the Earthquakes’ home stadium afforded players an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of U.S. Youth National Team scouts and other college and professional club coaches for future opportunities at the highest level.

“It was amazing for our players to play at an MLS stadium with scouts from the U.S. national team observing them,” said Taylor who was recently selected to sit on the three-member MLS Northwest Talent ID Committee. “This a dream opportunity for young players.”

On hand to provide motivation and lead the players through the evening’s activities was Chris “Wondo” Wondolowski, current record-holder for most MLS career goals and revered forward for the Earthquakes from 2009-2021.

Also contributing as part of the lead coaching staff for the event was Luis Garcia, U14 Academy coach for San Jose.

“The Earthquakes organization is top notch,” Taylor said after the event “They set the bar very high for this inaugural outing and we hope that this is just the first of many successful events for our MLS Next clubs as we also look to expand the experience to our older age groups.”

Napa United is holding tryouts ins May for these MLS Next teams as well as for all of its boys and girls Club and Academy rosters.

Visit napaunited.org to register for tryouts or for more information.