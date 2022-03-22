Youth Soccer: Napa United players need community to help offset costs of trip to England

Napa Valley youth soccer players rostered on Napa United’s 2010 boys team have been invited to play in an international soccer tournament in the United Kingdom this summer.

In mid-August, the team will travel to England to play against other teams of players born in 2010 from around the world, including Premier League Youth Academy teams such as Manchester United.

The players and their Napa United coaches, Gavin Taylor and Brian Arcila, will play, eat and sleep at Oakham School. There they will be living the life of elite teams, training, playing, recovering, and meeting other players from around the world.

It’s a rare opportunity and an honor for 11- and 12-year-olds Alexander Alvarez, Andreas Björkman, Jorge Cruz-Barbosa, Isaac Fernandez, Eli Gelb, Jesse Gelb, Luis Guerrero, Julian Gutierrez, Sebastian Honig, Oliver Kempthorne, Oliver Medak, Lucas Quiroga, Naim Rojo, Carlos Uribe and Judah Van Ewijk.

“International tournaments are a truly unique opportunity for our student-athletes to grow as players, but also human beings,” Taylor said. “These trips broaden the life experiences of our players, and we are delighted this group can participate.”

While abroad, the players will proudly represent Napa Valley and Napa United through their athleticism, leadership, competitive spirit, and love of soccer.

“For some it is their first trip outside of their home country, which is very exciting,” said Taylor, head of operations at Napa United. “For others it is one of the many small steps on the path to playing collegiate or professional soccer and this is the fire that we want to start inside of the young players from our community.”

The philosophy of Napa United and its 2010 Boys is “together we are stronger,” and they will take this attitude to the UK.

In an effort to make the opportunity available to all of the invited players, the team is fundraising to cover the $1,500-per-player tournament fees. The community is asked to contribute to the team’s GoFundMe account at gofund.me/b21ed9b7 or attend a fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s soccer team’s game against National Premier Soccer League rival Sonoma County Sol at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium in Napa. Any individual or business that can sponsor a player with a tax-deductible $1,500 donation, or would like to consider a team sponsorship with its business logo placed on the player’s training jersey, can contact Gretchen Johnson-Gelb at johnsongelb@gmail.com.

“Sports can unify people across all spectrums, and we hope to make this event possible for every player selected,” Taylor said. “These players will get to play against some of the best academies in England, so it will be a life-long memory for them and their families.

“We are excited to go represent Napa United and the Napa Valley at this tournament.”

Napa United boys play in showcase

Napa United’s under-17 boys academy team hit The Strip March 11-13 for a four-game college showcase spanning three days in Las Vegas.

Napa won its opener 3-1 over Fram Soccer Club of Southern California, getting goals from Emmanuel Garcia, Robert Little and Charlie Galvan. Its second match ended in a 3-3 tie against Apple Valley SC Storm Elite.

United lost its third match, 1-0, to the IE 05 Urbano Rebels at night on the second day. But Napa rallied back on the final day with a 1-0 win over Santa Barbara Premier, getting the goal from Dane Knudsen.

“This was probably the toughest game of the weekend against Santa Barbara Premier, which is also an MLS Next club, so this was great preparation for the NPL Champions League.”

The main objective of the showcase is to provide a quality venue and stress-free atmosphere where players can showcase their talents for college coaches while playing competitive matches. More than 100 college coaches were in attendance at the showcase, from the likes of UC Davis, Holy Names University, San Jose State and Stanford.

“We had some huge college interest, which was awesome for the boys,” Napa United director Gavin Taylor said. “Follow-up discussions have already begun, and we are excited to have some of

these coaches come out to our games in spring league.”

Girls teams 1-2 in tourney

The Napa United girls U17 and U15/U16 academy teams hit the pitch in Sunnyvale to meet other top teams in the recent Santa Cruz Breakers Academy Spring Cup, a two-day event.

The U17s pushed the pace and finished first in their age group.

The U15/U16s ended up in second place in their division, conceding only two goals throughout the tournament.

“Both teams saw a lot of success, combining for a total of 17 goals for and only three against,” said head coach Mark Corbett.

Added Caiman Stevena, head of Napa United’s girls program, “This was the first weekend of games back for the girls and Coach Mark since their high school season ended, which sets a fantastic tone for the rest of their spring season.”