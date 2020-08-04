Youth Soccer: Napa United selected to Major League Soccer program

“The city and county approved of our plan to return to camp-style training, which was great for the kids and allowed us to hold tryouts to our programs,” said Napa United Vice President of Coach and Player Development Arik Housley, who oversees the competitive programs.

Housley also chairs the Regional Action Committee for soccer and is aware of a large drop-off in participation in the region.

“We actually grew our club and academy teams this past summer despite the pandemic,” said Housley. “We are extremely grateful with how the city and county worked with us in getting our kids on the field.”

This past spring, the National Premier League announced Napa United as a full-time member on the boys side and accepted the U13 and U12 girls as members of the NPL. In the final games before COVID-19 shut down all play, the 2008 girls were competing in the Champions League, comprised of the best teams in Northern California, and the 2007 boys won the prestigious Surf Cup Qualification Tournament in San Jose.

Napa United was ranked 47th among the top soccer clubs in the United States last winter by national youth soccer publication SoccerWire. Napa United was listed with the top Major League Soccer and former USDA clubs. Inclusion to the MLS Elite Player Development Program, therefore, seemed within reach.