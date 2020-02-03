Napa United’s Academy program is set to host a trio of Major League Soccer’s development teams the weekend of Feb. 8-9 at Redwood Middle School.
Real Salt Lake, the San Jose Earthquakes and the Sacramento Republic will send their 2006 boys teams to Napa to play in an invitational that includes San Jose’s Barcelona Bay Area.
“We have been discussing for some time now with Real Salt Lake to host their 2006 boys team, which is in between seasons right now,” said Napa United Head of Soccer Operations Gavin Taylor. “We have traveled to Real Salt Lake for the past couple years and have built a solid relationship with them.”
According to Taylor, Napa United’s ongoing relationship with MLS clubs has been very beneficial for the players and the soccer organization.
“We have three older players from within our academy program who are close to signing contracts in 2020 with the San Jose Earthquakes and Sacramento Republic’s developmental teams," he said. "This is part of the vision we had when set up the academy program and I’m happy to see the model working for our players in our community.”
Various Napa United families will host the players and coaching staff from Real Salt Lake. The weekend begins early for the Salt Lake City team, which flies into San Francisco on Friday morning.
“We will have joint team practices, dinners, and socials planned throughout the weekend,” said Taylor.
Games on Saturday will involve Real Salt Lake, Napa United and Barcelona Bay Area. On Sunday, the San Jose Earthquakes, Sacramento Republic and Napa United will play.
Game times will be posted on Napa United’s Facebook page.