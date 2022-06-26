Youth Softball: Binstock Enterprises, Soscol Auto Body split thrillers in recent fastpitch action

Maddy Huss ended an intense sixth inning with a walk-off RBI single as Soscol Auto Body edged Binstock Enterprises, 8-7, in a Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division game last Monday night at Kiwanis Park.

Soscol Auto Body had a seemingly safe 6-1 lead after four innings. The home team scored three runs in the first inning on a double by Desiree Griffith, an RBI double by Jovanna Hurley, an error, and an RBI single by Makenzie Matoza. Binstock got on the board when Avery Reynolds reached on an error and scored on a two-out single by Karly Botts (2 for 2) to make it 2-1.

Soscol Auto Body answered with two runs in the third — Sammie Kennedy singled and scored on a single by Hurley, who scored on a single by Huss — and made it 6-1 in the fourth when Melia Shimel singled and scored on an error.

Binstock couldn’t make anything happen. It was retired in order in the third. In the fourth, Brooklyn Miller led off with a walk but was stranded at third base when a teammate was caught stealing by S.A.B. catcher Matoza.

But Binstock couldn’t be stopped in the fifth. After Botts led off with a single but was nabbed trying to stretch it into a double, Parker Papenia walked, Riley Brodie (1 for 3) singled and Peyton Miller walked to load the bases. Aby Simms, Miller, Reynolds and Itzell Lopez followed with RBI walks to make it 6-5. Aliyah Henry drove in Miller when everyone was safe on a fielder’s choice, tying the score, before Botts drove in Reynolds with a groundout to the right side for a 7-6 lead. A popup finally ended the inning in its 11th at-bat.

Soscol Auto Body responded with a single by Isabella Benelli and a walk by Kennedy. Binstock’s Lopez shrugged it off by catching a popup at second base and doubling off Benelli at second. But Hurley singled in Kennedy before Huss plated Hurley with the winning run.

Binstock Enterprises 10, Soscol Auto Body 9

Binstock was on the other end of a thrilling win on June 9, taking a 9-8 lead in the first two innings before answered a Soscol run in the top of the fourth with one in the bottom half to win it.

Riley Brodie (3 for 3, 2 runs scored) opened the top of the fourth with a single, but was caught stealing by Binstock catcher Makenzie Matoza. No matter. Avery Reynolds walked and scored on a single by Aby Sims (3 for 3, 2 runs) to make it 10-8.

Melia Shimel singled to open the bottom of the fourth, but was forced out at second when Emme Warner hit into a fielder’s choice. Warner stole her way to third before scoring on an error by the catcher to make it 10-9. But Brooklyn Miller struck out the next two batters, giving her 6 for the game with 6 hits, 1 walk and 1 hit batter allowed.

Brooklyn Miller drew 2 walks and scored a run for the winners. Aliyah Henry walked and scored, Kendal McLean was hit by a pitch and scored, Botts drew 2 walks, and Parker Papania and Itzel Lopez each walked once.

For S.A.B., Matoza was 1 for 2 with an RBI and 2 runs scored, Jovanna Hurley 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs and a run scored, Maddy Huss 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs, Shimel 1 for 2 with a run scored, Emme Warner 1 for 2 with an RBI and 2 runs scored, Olivia Vinatieri had an RBI, and Adalia Blanton walked and scored.

Soscol Auto Body 9, K&S Asphalt 5

It was Soscol Auto Body with the bigger inning in Wednesday’s game.

After leaving three runners on base in the first, S.A.B. scored what would be all of its runs in the second. K&S scored all of its runs with one out in the third.

For S.A.B. in the second, walks to Makenzie Matoza, Adalia Blanton, Taylor Tharp loaded the bases before Isabella Benelli drew an RBI walk and Emme Warner doubled in two runs to make it 3-0. After a strikeout, Courtney Short walked to reload the bases and Sammie Kennedy and Griffith drew RBI walks. Jovanna Hurley (2 for 2, 3 RBIs) then cleared the bases with her second triple of the contest before scoring on a Maddy Huss single.

K&S catcher Sydney Morton caught Huss stealing to end the jam, giving her team momentum.

After a strikeout to open the bottom of the third, Izzy Chae, Emma Perez and Malina Viruet walked to load the bases. Sydney Morton singled home two runs and stole home to make it 9-4. Priscilla Rodriguez, Sophia Tavizon, Mattea Buhman and Pieper Runyon then walked in succession, with Runyon driving in Rodriguez, before a strikeout ended the rally.

Winning pitcher Desiree Griffith struck out two batters in a 1-2-3 fourth and the game was called due to NVGFA’s time limit. Despite allowing 9 walks, she allowed only one hit — a double to Viruet in the first — and struck out 7.

Binstock Enterprises 12, R.E. Maher Construction 4

Thursday’s game saw Binstock score in all but one inning — four in the first, three in the third, three in the fourth, and two in the fifth. Maher pulled to within 4-3 with two runs in the second, but didn’t score again until the fifth.

For the winners, Ale Guerrero was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 runs scored, Avery Reynolds went 2 for 3 with a walk and 2 runs scored, Riley Brodie was 2 for 4 with 2 run scored, Aby Sims went 2 for 4 with 1 run scored, Brooklyn Miller was 1 for 1 with 2 walks and 2 runs scored, Aliyah Henry went 1 for 3 with 1 run scored, Karly Botts and Kendall McLean each scored, Parker Papania walked twice, and Peyton Miller and McLean were hit by pitches.

For Maher, Ally Michie was 1 for 2 with a walk and run scored, Alexis Lund went 1 for 3, Malia Lund was 1 for 2 with a run scored, Emerson Stevens went 1 for 2, Kayleen Parra was 1 for 2 with a run scored, and Emily Glakeler scored a run.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.