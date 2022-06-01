 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth Softball

Youth Softball: Binstock pulls out a thriller; M.I.V. jumps on Conwell early

Sarah Husted

M.I.V Insurance's Sarah Husted pitches against Conwell Insurance on July 26, 2021 night at Kiwanis Park.

 Dean Ruggiero Photography

Peyton Miller and Aby Sims each went 2 for 2 with a run scored, Miller driving in two runs, to lead Binstock Enterprises in a 5-4 thriller over K&S Asphalt in Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division softball action at Kiwanis Park on Tuesday night.

K&S opened the game with a three-run rally in the top of the first and led 3-1 after one inning and 3-2 after two. Binstock went up 4-3 on Miller's two-run single in the top of the fourth. K&S tied it in the bottom half, but a Brodie RBI single put Binstock back on top to stay. 

Riley Brodie and Jordan Hamilton each went 1 for 3 with an RBI and run scored. Ellie Carmichael was 1 for 1 with a double, walk and run scored, Ale Guerrero went 1 for 2, and Avery Reynolds was 1 for 3. Karly Betts and Parker Papania also reached base on walks.

Brodie pitched the first five innings for the win and Brooklyn Miller finished up in the sixth for the save.

For K&S, Malina Viruet went 3 for 3 with a triple, double and a run scored, Pieper Nunyou went 1 for 1 with a triple, RBI, walk and two runs scored, Emma Perez was 1 for 2 with a triple and RBI, Priscilla Rodriguez went 1 for 2 with a double, Lola Ames was 1 for 2, Mattea Buhman drew two walks, and Emily Leon and Baylee Sinnan each had one walk.

In Tuesday’s Senior Division game, Alyssa Michie pitched and went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead Malloy Imrie and Vasconi Insurance past Conwell Insurance, 8-3.

M.I.V. led 8-0 before Conwell scored its three runs in the bottom of the third. Michie and Conwell reliever Karen Sepulveda, her former Napa High teammate, didn't give up any more runs.

Rylie Brody was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Lindsay Feinberg 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored, Jill Harnois 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Ava Raines 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a walk, and Mia Griffith 1 for 3 with a run scored. Sarah Husted was hit by a pitch and scored twice.

For Conwell, Liz Garcia went 2 for 3 with a double and walk, Jordan Allen was 1 for 3 with a walk and run scored, starting pitcher Claire Halsey went 1 for 3 with a hit by pitch, Ryann Chaddock was 1 for 3 with an RBI, Bella Cook went 1 for 3, Maggie Carmichael walked and scored once, Cassie Jones was hit by a pitch and scored a run, and Bella Nelson was twice hit by pitches.

