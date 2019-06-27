Branagan Insurance stayed atop the Senior Division standings with a 10-2 victory over second-place Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance in the second of two Napa Valley Fastpitch Association contests Tuesday night at Kiwanis Park.
Winning pitcher Clare Halsey helped her cause by going 3 for 3 with four RBIs, while teammate Deborah Rodriguez was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Soscol Auto Body 12, Binstock Enterprises 2
Katrina Buxton struck out nine and allowed only three hits and two walks for the winners in Tuesday’s Major Division game. Soscol Auto Body was led at the plate by Akayla Fortuno, who was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Alyssa Michie, who went 1 for 2 with a double and four RBIs, and Lindsey Feinberg who was 1 for 1 with an RBI.
For Binstock, Diana Garcia went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI, Destiny Bautista was 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Ella Johnson went 1 for 3.
Soscol Auto Body 12, Coleman Insurance 4
Winning pitcher Alyssa Michie threw four innings and allowed just two hits while striking out five and walking five Wednesday night as first-place Soscol Auto Body improved to 7-2.
Also for the winners, Camila Barboza went 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored, Berkley Kramer was 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Emily Franco went 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Michie was 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.
For Coleman, Tessa Bright was 1 for 2 with a double, Katie Haubold 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Sasha Musich 1 for 1.
R.E. Maher Construction 11, Binstock Enterprises 0
Kelsey Lauritsen pitched all five innings and tallied 10 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and three walks for second-place Maher (8-3) in Majors action Wednesday. She also drove in a run at the plate.
Also for the victors, Taylor Lauritsen was 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Lauryn Del Castillo went 1 for 3 with a run scored, and Lauren Nicklas, Chloe Dinsdale and Stevie Alvarez each had an RBI.
For Binstock, Corianne Dorrough and Destiny Bautista each went 1 for 2.