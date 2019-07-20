Devin Viruet drove in the tying and winning runs with two out in the bottom of the eighth as No. 2 seed R.E. Maher Construction edged No. 3 seed Mark Coleman Insurance in extra innings, 10-9, to win their playoff series Friday night.
It was the third game of a first-round, best-of-three Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division series at Kiwanis Park.
Sasha Mufich went 4 for 5 and got the win in the pitching circle, striking out five. Also for Maher, Taylor Lauritsen was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Kali Lopez went 2 for 3, and Kelsey Lauritsen and Dessi Garcia were each 1 for 3.
Maher will face No. 1 seed Soscol Auto Body at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the best-of-three championship series in the division for 13- to 15-year-olds. The second game is Thursday and the third game, if necessary, will be Friday.