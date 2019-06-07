Silverado Middle School seventh-grader Taliana Segura has been selected to represent the Pacific Region in the USA Softball All-American Games at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Each region selects 30 players and four coaches, and Napa’s Karen Yoder was selected as one of the coaches from the Pacific Region.
“What a phenomenal opportunity for this young lady to not only represent Napa, but Napa County, at the USA 12U All American games,” Yoder said. “Taliana has demonstrated great potential and deserves this wonderful opportunity to play against the best in her age group.”
Segura began playing softball when she was 7, first for the Vallejo Hurricanes and then for the Napa Express. She went on to play for the 10-and-under Sorcerers under Yoder, her hitting coach and the one who suggested she try out for the all-star team.
Segura has played the past two seasons for Sorcerers 12U team Game Day out of Vacaville. She plays first base and third base and has been an outfielder. She is a power hitter, with several home runs under her belt, and continues to earn the nickname “Smiley” she got as an 8U player because of her attitude.
According to USA Softball, the All-American Games “is a prestigious tournament that will provide national exposure to elite athletes in the 12U age division and has been designed to identify and highlight the best athletes from across the country.
“Designation to a USA Softball All-American team is the highest honor a player can receive and instantly brands the player as one of the top athletes in the United States. Only 360 girls nationwide will have the opportunity to wear the USA Softball jersey at this elite event.”
Yoder is coaching one of the Region 10 teams.
She coached at Cal State East Bay for three seasons and University of North Carolina-Greensboro for two before taking over at Napa Valley College, where she served as head coach during the 2003 and 2004 seasons and compiled a 45-40 mark. She guided the Storm to the Bay Valley Conference title in her first season, earning BVC Coach of the Year honors, and to a runner-up finish in the league’s West Division in 2004.
Yoder took over as head coach at UC Davis – where Segura hopes to play – from 2005 to 2014. She guided the Aggies to 217 wins, second in school history. Yoder was named 2010 Big West Conference Coach of the Year after UC Davis won the 2010 Big West championship and earned a berth in the NCAA Regional at Stanford.
She has 338 career victories as a head coach at the NCAA level.
Yoder was the head coach at Napa High in 2015, guiding the team to a 12-15 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the Monticello Empire League at 5-10. She took over for John O’Connor, the winningest softball coach in Napa County history with 463 wins who coached Napa for 10 years after 13 years at Justin-Siena.
Yoder went on to serve as athletic director at Calistoga Junior-Senior High from 2015-2018. She has also served on the Napa Junior Girls Softball League board.