Youth Sports Report: Napa's Corrigan, 15, wins at U.S. Open

Dan Clark grew up in Sacramento and played high school basketball at Christian Brothers. He went on to play basketball and golf at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga.

This year’s tournament will honor Greg Schmitz, who is completing his 46th year in Catholic education. He worked at Justin-Siena for 28 years, 1978 to 2006, as athletic director for four years, dean of students for seven years, vice principal and head of the guidance department for five years, and principal for 12 years. He also taught in the math department and was a basketball coach for 10 years.

During his time at Justin-Siena, Schmitz was active in running what is now the Dan Clark Tournament. During his run, the tournament expanded to include a girls division and become a major fundraiser for the athletic department. He worked closely with longtime former Justin-Siena athletic director Lynn McCarroll, assuring that the tournament provided a meaningful experience for all involved, especially the student athletes.