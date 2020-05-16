Youth Sports: Return to play a thorny question

While some clubs said organizers didn’t make it clear what would happen if a player, coach or parent tested positive for the coronavirus, Ott’s issue was the plan to allow each team’s group to be twice as large as he thought it needed to be.

Politics are at play as well, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, taking a more cautious approach than Gov. Ron DeSantis, his Republican counterpart in Florida.

“I know my families are very wary about traveling to states that have, they’re trying to rush to open,” Ott said. “My families were just really apprehensive, as was I, about getting on an airplane and flying across country, the hotels, the food. It just seems like a lot to get done in a pretty short amount of time.”

Before the postponement, Tony Carrow of the Nebraska Elite club said his parents were comfortable with what they thought was a low infection rate in the Orlando area. In one of the club’s age groups, opinions were split on two teams, so they were combined into one.

“We had a very strong voice from certain parents that they wanted their kids to go,” Carrow said. “They want to get back to living their life.”