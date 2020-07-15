Youth Sports: Several St. Helena teams return to practice, others preparing to

“I don’t know that we’re going to get to full-on games,” Blaum said. “I just think we’ll eventually run out of time with the way the county is going right now, closing indoor spaces and things. I see a huge resistance to any kind of movement forward.”

While the prospect of not being able to play games, or even scrimmages, this summer was on the minds of the SHLL board members as they discussed the return to play last month, their worries have since dissipated after the positive reception practices have received from players and parents alike.

“The kids are happy,” Blaum said. “We as a board and as managers, we’ve had a lot of moments where we’ve kind of sat there and thought ‘Is it worth it? If we’re not going to play games, it’s not worth it,’ and I think that attitude has changed now that we’ve been out on the field with the kids for the last couple weeks because it’s just getting them out there and letting them run and letting them play and see their friends, it’s really evident that this is something the kids miss and need. … Even though games may not be in our future, I think, to a man, all of our managers and coaches are all committed to continuing this.”