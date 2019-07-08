Five members of the Napa Valley Swim Team qualified to compete at the the Adam Szmidt Memorial 14 & under Junior Olympics in Concord, Calif. on July 12-14.
The swimmers attending the Pacific Swimming sanctioned meet are Aiden Frisinger, Claire Hayashi, Raffy Dimalanta, Matthew Tapia, and Yuki Hayashi
Pacific Swimming's territory includes the greater San Francisco Bay Area, the coastal counties of California from Monterey County north to the Oregon border, the Stockton-Modesto area in the state's Central Valley and the Reno-Lake Tahoe area on the California-Nevada border.
Coached by Kathy Stacy, NVST’s five qualifiers will compete against several hundred other young, elite athletes, with only the top nine athletes in each event able to qualify for the championship finals.
In NVST’s 9-10 age group, Frisinger will be competing in the 50-meter breaststroke and Hayashi will compete in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 200 freestyle.
In the 11-12 boys age group, Dimalanta will swim the 100 backstroke and Tapia will be competing in 50 breaststroke.
For the 13-14 boys group, Hayashi will be swimming in six events: the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke.
Contact NVST at 707-257-SWIM or napavalleyswim@yahoo.com for more information, or to inquire about joining the team.