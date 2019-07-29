Over 800 athletes from Pacific Swimming competed at the Junior Olympics in Concord, California from July 12-14 and Napa Valley Swim Team’s Yuki Hayashi finished in the top 8 in five of his individual events, despite it being his first meet competing in the 13-14 age group.
Hayashi posted all personal best times and qualified for finals in all six of his events at the meet. He took second place in the 200-meter backstroke (2 minutes, 23.71 seconds), third place in 100 freestyle (59.30), sixth place in 50 freestyle (27.39) and 100 backstroke (1:08.26), and seventh place in 200 freestyle (2:09.80). He also dropped 17 seconds off his time in the 400 freestyle (4:33.49).
Pacific Swimming's territory includes the greater San Francisco Bay Area, the coastal counties of California from Monterey County north to the Oregon border, the Stockton-Modesto area in the state's Central Valley, and the Reno-Lake Tahoe area on the California-Nevada border.
Hayashi has been competing for the Napa Valley Swim team since he was 8-years old and has been coached by NVST’s Kathy Stacy for the past four years. Four of Stacy's other swimmers also qualified for and competed at the Junior Olympics meet. They included Claire Hayashi, Aiden Frisinger, Raffy Dimalanta and Matthew Tapia.
The next competition for Yuki and Claire Hayashi is the Far Western Championships in Moraga, California The Far Western meet is a nationally recognized meet in which teams from all over the United States compete.
