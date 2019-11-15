In an eighth-grade volleyball match that involved some Napa County residents, top-seeded host Holy Spirit of Fairfield recently defeated Vallejo’s second-seeded St. Catherine of Siena for the Catholic Youth Organization championship.
The programs have gone back and forth in winning the title for the last five years. This year it was the Lady Knights coming out on top, 25-19, 25-17.
“It was an exciting volleyball match between two very talented and equally matched teams,” Holy Spirit coach Mark Reyes said. “The gym was jam-packed with loud and excited spectators.”
These Holy Spirit eighth-graders haven’t lost a match since they started playing in the fifth grade, Reyes said, improving to 41-0 throughout their CYO careers.
“I’m so proud of these young ladies,” the coach said. “They always worked hard and never gave up. They have definitely progressed into some fantastic volleyball players. I wish them all the best of luck, as some will go into their 2019-2020 club season and high school season next year.”
Rallie Rualo also coaches the team, which features players Lauren Dulatre, Therese Himbing, Ranessa Rualo, Kaylie Reyes, Giana Haber, Ysabelle Bagaloy and Alyza Malazo.