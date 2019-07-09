Three Napa student-athletes competed at the 2019 USA Weightlifting National Youth Championships June 28 and 29 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Vintage High sophomore-to-be Celeste Calderon, incoming River School eighth-grader Tatum Lucier, and incoming St. Apollinaris Catholic School sixth-grader Eliot Lesti trained for the event at Napa’s CTS Fitness & Performance.
Calderon, a first-time competitive weightlifter, lifted in the 64-kilogram weight class in the 14-15 age group and made five of six lift attempts. She ranked 10th overall with a 47kg snatch and 60kg clean and jerk.
Lucier, competing in the national event for the second time, finished with an impressive 39kg snatch and a 53kg clean and jerk, for a total of 92kg. She placed seventh overall in the 13U +64kg weight class and was awarded a Technique Medal.
Lesti competed in the 39kg weight class for the 11U age group. He finished in sixth place with a total of 39kg—16kg snatch and 23kg clean and jerk.
“We’re very proud of their performances,” said their coach, CTS founder John Cortese. “They worked really hard during training and it paid off. These kids did an outstanding job competing on the national stage and gave it their all.”
Cortese said the opportunity to compete in a national event is a major milestone in itself.
“With continued training, they can go further in their athletic pursuits. The insights and the experience are invaluable. We are excited to help them get to the next level.”
CTS Fitness & Performance’s training programs include adult fitness, youth conditioning (elementary school), athlete performance (middle and high school), postpartum fitness, and personal training.
