Brandon Guiducci, representing the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League Wrestling Club, traveled with Vallejo’s Springstowne Wrestling Academy to Philadelphia to compete in a goodwill exchange dual meet against Beat The Streets Philly.
The meet was held at the Rizzo Police Athletics League Center, in a former Philadelphia Police Department building built in the 1860s.
Guiducci and the Wildcats competed for a day and then spent a few days visiting the many historical sights Pennsylvania has to offer. They included Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, Valley Forge National Historical Park, and Gettysburg National Military Park.
The team also enjoyed Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, the Rocky Statue, Amish Country in Lancaster County and Hershey’s Chocolate World, and toured Penn State University and its wrestling facility.
“It was a great experience to have Brandon compete against another PAL program, have the kids learn about America’s history, and forge lifelong friendships,” said Napa SAL coach Deputy Jesse Ward. “That’s what wrestling is about.”