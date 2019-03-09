The Napa Sheriff’s Activities League Wrestling Club brought 21 elementary school and middle school grapplers to the annual Hoang Van Thu Wrestling Classic in Vallejo.
Napa SAL coach Jason Guiducci started the tournament in memory of his father, James “Uncle Salty” Guiducci, who was a Vietnam War veteran. All proceeds from the tournament were donated to youth in Hoang Van Thu, Vietnam to purchase school and teaching supplies.
Elementary schoolers placing for Napa SAL were pre-kindergartners Jax Bode (first place with a pin), Leticia Mendieta (fourth place) and Damien Martinez (fourth place), kindergartners Noemi Young (second place with a pin), Teagen Raab (third place) and Colton Bode (third place with two pins), first-graders Landen Budge (third place with two pins) and Jacob Maiden (second place with two pins), second-graders Eva Young (first place with three pins), Kain Conley (first place) and Andrew Bode (second place), and fourth-graders Alan Mendieta (first place with two pins), Genna Maiden (third place) and Chiara Young (first place).
Middle schoolers placing were seventh-graders Cassady Lopez (first place with two pins) and Sophia Conley (third place) and eighth-graders Andreina Mendez (first place with two pins), Brandon Guiducci (first place with two pins), Jenifer Amezcua (first place with two pins), Jesse Lopez (second place) and Will “Pumpkin Plunge” Tokar (second place with one pin).
Three Napa SAL eighth-graders wrestled in the 51st annual Tournament of Champions at Del Oro High School in Loomis.
Seventh-grader Joseph Ellis (185 pounds) earned an eighth-place medal, going 3-2 with three pins. Guiducci (112 pounds) went 1-2 in one of the toughest weight classes in the tournament, beating JJ Quijada of Sons of Thunder, 8-0, before losing to Elias Reyes of Selma by pin. Eighth-grader Jesse Lopez (153 pounds) went 1-2 in his first TOC tournament.
Napa SAL recently took nine girls to the 20th annual USGWA Girls NorCal Wrestling Championships in Vallejo, where all of them placed. They were kindergartners Kylie Kasper (fourth place), Charlene DeLacy (third place with a pin), Eli Ortiz (fourth place) and Tatiana Vargas (first place with two pins), second-grader Emma Eddleman (second place), fourth-grader Veronica Gonzalez (third place), and fifth-graders Nia Hagler (third place with a pin) and Julianna Page (fifth place with a pin) and eighth-grader Andreina Mendez (first place).