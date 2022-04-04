Spring Concert from Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra

The new Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra will feature Violet Grgich on harpsichord for its Spring Concert Sunday, April 10, at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena.

Grgich and the orchestra will play Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto #3 and Vivaldi’s Concerto for Four Violins. The four violin soloists will be Matthew Vincent, concertmaster and conductor, Cody Alves, Kyle Croft, and Mark Hodgson. Cellist Tess Van Wagner will also be featured. The program will include Dvorak’s Serenade, Op. 22, and Jenkins’ Palladio, and will open with the Ukrainian National Anthem.

Grgich, president and CEO of Grgich Hills Winery, received her master of music degree from the Indiana University School of Music and has performed in the Napa Valley and beyond, including with Jeffrey Thomas, the Hilliard Ensemble, and the Indiana University Baroque Orchestra.

Grgich plays multiple Baroque instruments and the accordion. On the blending of her two careers of winemaking and music, she says, “ Wine and music bring people together and make them happy, which makes my job extraordinarily fulfilling.”

The orchestra is composed of 21 professional, semi-professional and experienced amateur string players. It is led by the concertmaster Matthew Vincent, who plays and guides the orchestra in its interpretation and dynamics.

Vincent is well known in the Bay Area, performing with orchestras, such as the Oakland and Sacramento Philharmonic, numerous chamber music ensembles, and as a soloist. He has also performed in other states and countries.

The orchestra was founded by Lora Levin., assistant concertmaster, orchestra personnel manager, and vice president of the board of directors. A well known Napa violinist and teacher, she played for many years in the Napa Symphony and in Symphony Napa Valley, as well as in many other orchestras and chamber music ensembles.

President of the board of directors and long time performer and teacher on both violin and viola is Napan Claire Burke. Board treasurer and associate principal second violinist is Napa’s Gerhard Haas, and board secretary is violinist Lois Decius, who played in the Napa Symphony for many years.

Thanks to a grant from the Gasser Foundation and contributions from the community members, the orchestra is able to obtain sheet music, pay for venues and give small honoraria to the professional section leaders. The orchestra is completely managed by volunteers from the community.

The orchestra has a new website, Napavalleychamberorchestra.com.

The April 10 concert is free to the public but donations are appreciated. The orchestra is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organizations, so all donations are tax deductible.