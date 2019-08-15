The Spring Mountain District Association has posted a series of oral history-interviews in a podcast format on its website.
“To our knowledge, no other wine-growing region has presented a comprehensive set of oral histories of this type,” wrote Association President Sheldon Richards.
“By asking everyone to share their own unique stories, we’ve put together a lot of intriguing listening,” says Jeff Schechtman, host/moderator for the series and founder and manager of NAPAbroadcasting.com. “In today’s hectic world, with its many layers of artificiality in marketing, listening to these voices from the Spring Mountain District -- real farmers and winemakers who made their homes in a dramatically beautiful part of the Napa Valley -- is something rewarding.
“You’ll never taste a wine from the Spring Mountain District AVA the same way once you’ve heard these personal stories, full of rich detail,” he added.
How steep is Spring Mountain? What kind of unusual personality is drawn to farm its tough terrain? How did these vintners wind up on Spring Mountain and what has changed as they’ve developed their vineyards and wineries there? What is the unique and differentiating element of the Spring Mountain District?
Nineteen vintners and growers whose properties lie within the Spring Mountain District answer questions and tell stories in segments, which are available individually on the Spring Mountain District Association website.
There are about 30 vineyards and wineries in the appellation, encompassing 1,000 acres of vineyard.
The Spring Mountain District appellation became an official AVA in 1993. The region is known for its hardwood forests and steeply sloped vineyard blocks with stunning vistas.