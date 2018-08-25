St. Helena 26, Drake 23
Saturday in San Anselmo
St. Helena;8;6;6;6;—;26
Drake;0;17;6;0;—;23
First Quarter
SH—Cutting 42 run (D. Martinez run), 4:15
Second Quarter
D—Forrest 35 field goal, 11:30
SH—DiTomaso 3 run (kick failed), 5:27
D—Kleiman 10 pass from Forrest (Forrest kick), 3:39
D—Lynch 5 run (Forrest kick), 1:11
Third Quarter
D—Coleman 59 run (kick failed), 9:23
SH—DiTomaso 1 run (run failed), 0:13
Fourth Quarter
SH—DiTomaso 64 run (kick failed), 8:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—St. Helena: DiTomaso 27-230-3, Cutting 13-109-1, D. Martinez 14-70, Lehman 1-3. Drake: Coleman 13-128-1, Forrest 10-21, Lynch 5-23-1.
PASSING—St. Helena: D. Martinez 1-5-0-0-27. Drake: Forrest 6-14-1-1-116.
RECEIVING—St. Helena: E. Martinez 1-27. Drake: Kleiman 4-105-1, Coleman 1-5, Lynch 1-6.