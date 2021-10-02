 Skip to main content
St. Helena at Lower Lake football box score
St. Helena at Lower Lake football box score

  Updated

St. Helena 56, Lower Lake 0

Friday night at Lower Lake High

St. Helena;28;21;7;0;—;56

Lower Lake; 0;0;0;0;—;0

First Quarter

SH—Robledo 4 run (Arias kick), 9:15

SH—Printz 15 run (Arias kick), 6:13

SH—Robledo 25 run (Arias kick), 4:02

SH—Altemus 52 pass from Printz (Arias kick), 0:59

Second Quarter

SH—Printz 25 run (Arias kick), 7:05

SH—Ronayne 15 run (Arias kick), 3:45

SH—Smith 28 run (Arias kick), 0:12

Third Quarter

SH—Robledo 75 run (Arias kick), 0:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—St. Helena: Robledo 9-160-3, Printz 5-65-2, Ronayne 5-60-1, Smith 7-56-1, Flores 1-9, Herdell 1-0. Lower Lake: Carver 3-32, Hernandez 12-14, Barnes 4-13, Brown 3-4, Cooke 4-1.

PASSING—St. Helena: Printz 2-4-1-0-56. Lower Lake: Hernandez 7-19-0-3-59.

RECEIVING—St. Helena: Altemus 1-52-1, Robledo 1-4. Lower Lake: Jones 3-26, Perez 2-20, Barnes 2-13.

