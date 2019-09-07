St. Helena 44, Winters 30
Friday night at Winters High
St. Helena;16;14;0;14;—;44
Winters;14;3;13;0;—;30
First Quarter
W—Lowrie 1 run (Solorio kick), 6:40
SH—DiTomaso 21 run (Robledo run), 3:23
W—Cruz 2 run (Solorio kick), 0:57
SH—DiTomaso 49 run (Martinez run), 0:23
Second Quarter
W—Solorio 34 field goal, 9:45
SH—Robledo 16 run (run failed), 5:36
SH—Martinez 8 run (Martinez pass), 1:04
Third Quarter
W—Lowrie 8 run (Solorio kick), 3:01
W—Reyes 37 pass from Lowrie (kick failed), 1:55
Fourth Quarter
SH—DiTomaso 59 run (DiTomaso run), 11:28
SH—DiTomaso 40 run (run failed), 5:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING—St. Helena: Martinez 1-3-0-0-20. Winters: Lowrie 9-12-1-0-143, Garcia 0-4-0-3-0.
RUSHING—St. Helena: DiTomaso 8-189-4, Robledo 19-115-1, Martinez 24-108-1, Cutting 2-14. Winters: Lowrie 18-78-2, Cruz 12-68-1, Garcia 4-5.
RECEIVING—St. Helena: Cutting 1-20. Winters: Reyes 5-74-1, Garcia 4-69.