St. Helena 44, Winters 30

Friday night at Winters High

St. Helena;16;14;0;14;—;44

Winters;14;3;13;0;—;30

First Quarter

W—Lowrie 1 run (Solorio kick), 6:40

SH—DiTomaso 21 run (Robledo run), 3:23

W—Cruz 2 run (Solorio kick), 0:57

SH—DiTomaso 49 run (Martinez run), 0:23

Second Quarter

W—Solorio 34 field goal, 9:45

SH—Robledo 16 run (run failed), 5:36

SH—Martinez 8 run (Martinez pass), 1:04

Third Quarter

W—Lowrie 8 run (Solorio kick), 3:01

W—Reyes 37 pass from Lowrie (kick failed), 1:55

Fourth Quarter

SH—DiTomaso 59 run (DiTomaso run), 11:28

SH—DiTomaso 40 run (run failed), 5:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING—St. Helena: Martinez 1-3-0-0-20. Winters: Lowrie 9-12-1-0-143, Garcia 0-4-0-3-0.

RUSHING—St. Helena: DiTomaso 8-189-4, Robledo 19-115-1, Martinez 24-108-1, Cutting 2-14. Winters: Lowrie 18-78-2, Cruz 12-68-1, Garcia 4-5.

RECEIVING—St. Helena: Cutting 1-20. Winters: Reyes 5-74-1, Garcia 4-69.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0