St. Helena City Council honors Star reporter Jesse Duarte

On Tuesday, members of the St. Helena City Council joined Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring in honoring Jesse Duarte for his “many contributions to our city.”
Duarte is a senior reporter for the St. Helena Star, where he has worked since January 2006, after graduating from Pacific Union College. The proclamation detailed the work that Duarte does as a reporter, including “reporting on all city matters, including the City Council, Planning Commission, the City Departments, the St. Helena Unified School District and a wide variety of community events and happenings.”
Additionally, the proclamation states that “Jesse shows genuine regard and respect for the people he interviews (even local politicians), and has built a solid reputation for accurately and fairly portraying his subjects.” In April, Duarte won three first-place California Journalism Awards for three of his stories published in 2018.
The proclamation states “let the wall between the journalist and governmental entity he covers give way, so that we may honor and celebrate Jesse Duarte.” Ellsworth ended it by asking “all our residents to join us in expressing our deep gratitude for Jesse Duarte’s many contributions to our city and especially for Jesse’s journalistic excellence in covering our city and presenting the news.”
Dohring was behind the proclamation honoring Duarte.