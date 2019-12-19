ST. HELENA -- St. Helena City Hall was closed to the public on Thursday after a malfunctioning heating and cooling system almost caused a fire overnight.
A blower in one of the building’s HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) units failed to activate at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing the system to overheat, said City Manager Mark Prestwich. Melting rubber produced smoke that spread throughout the building and was visible from Lyman Park. Firefighters got the situation under control, but they were forced to cut a hole in the ceiling.
Main Street was closed between Adams Street and Madrona Avenue while the incident was under investigation, according to a Nixle alert from the St. Helena Police Department. It reopened by 11:30 p.m.
The building was being aired out Thursday as the damage is assessed. Some employees were working remotely.
Public Works, Parks & Recreation, the St. Helena Police Department and the St. Helena Public Library remained open as usual.
The incident occurred as the city is studying how to replace the dilapidated and outdated City Hall/police station building.