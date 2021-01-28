St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema has withstood the test of time.

During the theater’s 107-year history, the world has experienced wars, economic depressions, recessions, and global health crises. Through it all, the Cameo has survived and, thanks to the generosity of the Napa Valley community, it continues to endure despite COVID-19.
Movie theaters are among the businesses hardest hit by state-mandated closures. Throughout all of 2020, the Cameo was open for only 13 weeks.
Despite limited operations, the theater continues to receive generous donations—indicating that the community wants the Cameo to stay.
Theater owner Cathy Buck said she is deeply appreciative of Napa Valley’s support of the arts and belief “in the power of story.”
“Without donations, there would not be a Cameo Cinema,” Buck said, adding that independent theaters in other parts of the country are far less fortunate.
“If we were anywhere else, this probably wouldn't be happening,” Buck said.
The Experience of the Cameo
From its vintage marquee along Main Street in St. Helena, to the plush loveseats inside, the Cameo leaves a lasting impression.
“In terms of history and charm, (the Cameo) anchors the town,” said Chef Christopher Kostow, owner of The Charter Oak and executive chef of the 3-Michelin-star Restaurant at Meadowood.
Kostow began seeing movies at the Cameo in 2009, when he started dating his now-wife, Martina.
“I have always been drawn to the small-town charm of the theater, the history, and the fact that you can often purchase tickets directly from Cathy at the ticketing window—who always has a welcoming smile,” he said.
St. Helena resident Stacey Bressler is one of the founding members of the Cameo Cinema Foundation, the non-profit arm of the theater, which provides funding for a wide range of films, speakers, workshops and live events
When Bressler was around 7 years old, growing up in New Jersey, she and her best friend began a tradition of going to the movies every weekend for the Saturday matinee. The afternoon movie was typically attended by the same group of people—and that sense of belonging is also present at the Cameo.
The Cameo Cinema community is a “tight-knit group,” Bressler said.
“Even if I go to the movies by myself, I know I’m not going to feel alone,” she said.
The Closures Begin
Bressler had plans to see the film “Emma” on March 16, 2020.
“I rarely skip a week without going to the movies,” she said.
But on March 15, the state initiated its first round of closures.
Initially, Buck anticipated the shutdown to last only a few weeks. Once the extent of the pandemic became clear, the Cameo had to pivot, quickly.
The theater launched “Cameo on Demand,” a streaming service where people could rent movies. But launching a new streaming platform is a considerable undertaking for a small, independent theater, and the service has struggled to find a regular audience.
Among the challenges are the older customer base being unfamiliar with streaming, as well as the limited availability of films. Some film studios don’t allow streaming, and others already have agreements with other platforms—creating stiff competition for newcomers.
A slightly more successful venture was the Cameo’s creation of a drive-in theater, which debuted in June in a parking lot belonging to Gott’s Roadside. The lot could only fit about 40 cars at a time and, while the program was popular—especially among young families—it was not financially lucrative, Buck said.
Still, she was happy to offer the drive-in, which also allowed Gott’s to serve customers at their cars.
Buck described it as a “community-builder.”
“It was really a fun thing,” she said.
Buck credited Gott’s and the city of St. Helena for collaborating with the Cameo. Most small theaters don’t have the option of creating a pop-up drive-in, she said.
One local mother, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune deficiency, posted her gratitude for the drive-in on Facebook.
The mother had been home for months with her two sons, and the Cameo’s drive-in was the first outing she felt comfortable with since the start of the pandemic.
Her post “brought tears to my eyes,” Buck said.
But the drive-in would meet an abrupt end when Napa Valley was struck by the devastating fires in September and the poor air quality that followed.
Despite the setbacks, Buck said giving up is not an option.
“I’m in it to win it,” she said.
“A Crazy Year”
The Cameo reopened temporarily in September.
To abide by safety protocols, the theater marked off seats to keep safe distances, and all concessions were moved behind the counter—no more salting your own popcorn, adding your own fixings to hot dogs, or refilling drinks.
Extra staff members were brought in to stop people at the door, remind them to wear masks and follow safety measures. The normal cleaning schedule was enhanced by hiring an outside service to sterilize the theater nightly.
Limited capacity meant the Cameo could only fill 30 out of its 140 seats.
“But we weren’t filling at 30,” Buck said. “The community was not ready.”
Despite offering just one show per day at 5 p.m., the theater was only selling about 18-20 tickets daily.
As case counts in Napa County and throughout the state continued to rise, the Cameo and other businesses were forced into another shutdown.
“It’s been a crazy year,” Buck said. “Nobody expected it to be like this.”
More than a movie theater
From programs like the national “Science on Screen” to the annual Oscar bash, the Cameo provides more to the local community than just entertainment.
Funded by the Cameo Cinema Foundation, educational programming and special events are typically offered year-round at the Cameo.
The annual holiday celebration is Bressler’s personal favorite. Each year, the Cameo presents a classic children’s Christmas movie and attendees get to enjoy candy canes, hot chocolate, and a free concert performance by the St. Helena Children’s Chorus.
“It was very sad not to have that this year,” Bressler said.
January and February are the top two months for movie-goers, Buck said. For local shops and restaurants, the crowds drawn to the theater provide much-needed foot traffic during the slow winter season.
“It’s a win-win for downtown,” Buck said.
Bressler estimated that about two-thirds of the Cameo’s films come from independent studios. Without the Cameo, therefore, these films would not be seen in the Napa Valley.
“The Cameo is a special place,” Board Member Tom McBroom said. “The community recognizes it.”
St. Helena’s only movie theater first opened in 1913 as the G&G Theater. The business would change hands several times over the century before becoming “The Cameo Cinema” in 1997.
Today, the Cameo holds the distinction of being California's oldest continuously operated single-screen theater.
It is also one of the most technologically-advanced in the country, being the only single-screen art house cinema in the U.S. to boast a state-of-the-art Barco 6k Cinema Laser Projector and Dolby Atmos Surround Sound.
The Cameo is such a state-of-the-art theater, Buck said, it has “ruined” her for other theaters. “My kids won’t go to movies with me anymore,” she said. “I’m just too critical.”
“We will open”
Most independent theaters, like the Cameo, operate on a shoestring budget, McBroom said. The main reason for this is ticket sales are split with film distributors, who sometimes take 60 percent or more of the ticket fee, he said.
“It’s tough to operate normally,” McBroom said. “Movie theaters are one of the few businesses that’s had to shut down completely. A theater that doesn’t have the financial backing—I’m not sure how they’re going to survive.”
In addition to community donations, the Cameo was able to secure a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).
Art House Convergence, an association that supports independent theaters, also provided the Cameo with two small grants early in the pandemic.
Buck is confident the theater will reopen in 2021. Although it’s too soon to know an exact date, she believes it will likely be summer rather than spring.
“We will open,” Bressler said. “As soon as they tell us it’s safe, we’ll open our doors and comply with whatever restrictions we need to.”
In the meantime, they are continuing to search for a bigger lot to expand the drive-in theater to at least 60 cars. Buck said they hope to open the drive-in by April, weather permitting.
The drive-in was “our savior last summer,” Bressler said.
But the biggest impact, by far, will be the success of the vaccines, she said. “People will start relaxing and feel more willing to be in an enclosed space,” Bressler said.
Whether it’s spring, summer, or beyond, St. Helena’s theater intends to reopen. And the support from the Napa Valley community has ensured that it will.
“We’re not going to give up. This is not going to kill us,” Bressler said. “It’s going to take more than a virus to quell the spirit of the Cameo.”