St. Helenans protest Pacaso fractional homeownerships

“After she showed up and talked to us, there was a party the following day,” Polverino said.

“They’re not our neighbors. All they are is a detriment to the neighborhood,” Jim Davis, who also lives near the Valley View home, told the City Council on May 11.

Neighbors of other Pacaso homes on Hillview ($418,000 for 1/8 ownership) and Madrona ($525,000) worry that the same thing will happen to their neighborhoods.

Mari Jansdotter was once a second homeowner herself, but she's been a full-time resident for about 10 years. A year ago she moved into a house in a family-focused neighborhood near RLS Middle School. Thanks to a few Pacaso homes that are in the works nearby, “this is already not the neighborhood I bought my house in,” she said.

She has nothing against second homeowners, but she’s worried that if fractional owners can’t spend their allotted time at the house, they’ll either rent it out under the table or let someone else use it. (Pacaso prohibits rentals, but fractional owners may have guests.)

“Then you have commercial visitors in a residential neighborhood,” Jansdotter said. “That’s why we have residential zoning in the first place.”