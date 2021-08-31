St. Patrick-St. Vincent at St. Helena football box score

St. Helena 38, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 0
Monday at Patterson Field
St. Patrick-St. Vincent;0;0;0;0;—;0
St. Helena;6;12;7;13;—;38
First Quarter
SH—Robledo 2 run (kick failed), 0:50
Second Quarter
SH—Printz 2 run (run failed ), 7:04
SH—Robledo 11 run (pass failed), 4:33
Third Quarter
SH—Ronayne 16 run (Bothof kick), 5:27
Fourth Quarter
SH—Smith 29 run (kick failed), 10:40
SH—Smith 11 run (Bothof kick), 7:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—St. Patrick-St. Vincent: Smith 13-30, Swin 7-12, Cisneros 5-9, Foster 1-1, Prater 4-0. St. Helena: Ronayne 15-128-1, Smith 9-98-2, Robledo 10-85-2, Printz 11-43-1, Flores 1-0.
PASSING—St. Patrick-St. Vincent: Smith 6-23-0-3-55. St. Helena: Printz 2-4-0-0-46.
RECEIVING—St. Patrick-St. Vincent: Cisneros 3-26, Foster 2-24, Christoff 1-5. St. Helena: Altemus 1-38, Knight 1-8.