St. Patrick-St. Vincent at St. Helena football box score
agate

St. Patrick-St. Vincent at St. Helena football box score

St. Helena 38, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 0

Monday at Patterson Field

St. Patrick-St. Vincent;0;0;0;0;—;0

St. Helena;6;12;7;13;—;38

First Quarter

SH—Robledo 2 run (kick failed), 0:50

Second Quarter

SH—Printz 2 run (run failed ), 7:04

SH—Robledo 11 run (pass failed), 4:33

Third Quarter

SH—Ronayne 16 run (Bothof kick), 5:27

Fourth Quarter

SH—Smith 29 run (kick failed), 10:40

SH—Smith 11 run (Bothof kick), 7:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—St. Patrick-St. Vincent: Smith 13-30, Swin 7-12, Cisneros 5-9, Foster 1-1, Prater 4-0. St. Helena: Ronayne 15-128-1, Smith 9-98-2, Robledo 10-85-2, Printz 11-43-1, Flores 1-0.

PASSING—St. Patrick-St. Vincent: Smith 6-23-0-3-55. St. Helena: Printz 2-4-0-0-46.

RECEIVING—St. Patrick-St. Vincent: Cisneros 3-26, Foster 2-24, Christoff 1-5. St. Helena: Altemus 1-38, Knight 1-8.

